    'Oppenheimer' actress Florence Pugh received an apology from director Christopher Nolan; KNOW DETAILS

    Florence Pugh, in an interview, revealed the unexpected apology she got from 'Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan for her emotionally charged role in the film.

    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    'Oppenheimer', a summer highlight, extends IMAX due to high demand, embracing Nolan's immersive vision. Amidst acclaim for storytelling, character depth shines. Florence Pugh's portrayal of Jean Tatlock, especially, garners attention. Nolan's apology to Pugh for her role underscores emotional journey importance. Success lies in immersive experience and heartfelt performances, making 'Oppenheimer' a standout cinematic achievement.

    Christopher Nolan's apology

    Florence Pugh received an unexpected apology from Christopher Nolan regarding her role in "Oppenheimer," as he acknowledged its limited size and potential challenges. Pugh shared that Nolan's apology was prompted by her character's less screen time compared to others in the film. Pugh stated, "I remember he apologized about the size of the role, and I was like, ‘Please don’t apologize.’ And then he said, ‘We’ll send you the script, and honestly, you just read it and you decide if it’s, I completely understand the sizing thing.’ And I remember that evening, when I got the script, being like, ‘I know I’m going to do it.’"

    Florence further explained, "I didn't really know what was going on or what it was that was being made. Except I knew that Chris really, really, wanted me to know that it wasn’t a very big role and he understands if I don’t want to come near it. And I was like, ‘Doesn’t matter. Even if I’m a coffee maker at a cafe in the back of the room, let’s do it.’"

    Oppenheimer's box office success

    Surpassing a remarkable milestone, 'Oppenheimer', featuring Cillian Murphy, has now exceeded $700 million in global box office earnings, continuing its extraordinary cinematic journey. Under Christopher Nolan's direction, the film's performance has outpaced expectations, firmly establishing itself among Nolan's top-grossing productions. As it enters its fifth week in theaters, it's poised to overtake the revenues of "Interstellar," ascending to the fourth-highest grossing spot in Nolan's repertoire. The film's phenomenal box office success can be attributed to its compelling portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer's story and its ability to enrapture audiences worldwide.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
