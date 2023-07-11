Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan starrer breaks all-time records; garners 112M views in 24 hours

The pre-release video of the highly anticipated film ‘Jawan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan has broken all records held by any teasers and trailers of Indian Cinema in the first 24 hours of its release. Breaking away from tradition, the makers of the film released a video terming it as a ‘Prevue’ rather than calling it a teaser or a trailer. The Prevue has garnered a groundbreaking feat of 112 million views across platforms and has broken the set a zenith.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ was helmed to create numbers from when the first words came out about the movie. This would be Shah Rukh’s second release the year after the blockbuster run of ‘Pathaan’ which broke records at the box office.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits the show for THIS reason

This remarkable achievement is a testament to the widespread popularity of Shah Rukh Khan. SRK's immense fan following, coupled with the universal appeal of the film and the mounting anticipation surrounding its release, has propelled "Jawan's" Prevue to reign supreme as the most-watched video in its first 24 hours.

The record-breaking view count for "Jawan" signifies the tremendous power of engaging storytelling and effective marketing in an increasingly competitive entertainment landscape. The overwhelming response to the video has left a significant mark on the Indian digital landscape, demonstrating the film's ability to capture the attention and excitement of audiences even before its theatrical release.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise shatters Myth: director reveals surprising Truth behind Mission Impossible star

"Jawan" is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, with Gaurav Verma as the co-producer. The film is set to release worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. With the film's incredible buzz and the immense anticipation it has generated, "Jawan" is poised to make a substantial impact upon its release and further solidify its position as a significant milestone in the Indian film industry.