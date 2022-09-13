Is Sanjay Dutt to play antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's next? Actor to charge Rs 10 crore; reports

There are rumours that Sanjay Dutt would make a comeback as a villain in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film, which will star Thalapathy Vijay in the main role.

Sanjay Dutt's outstanding portrayal as the adversary in KGF: Chapter 2 received acclaim from reviewers and moviegoers. And now, according to a popular website, there is the rumour that Sanjay will make a comeback as a villain in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film, which will star Thalapathy Vijay in the main role.

The media outlet was informed by a person with direct knowledge of the project that Sanjay Dutt is "one of the numerous baddies in this yet-to-be-tilted picture" and that the screenplay calls for the appearance of several strong antagonists.

The insider said that Lokesh and the Munna Bhai MBSS star had been talking for some time, and now everything is falling into shape. The insider disclosed, "The actor is being paid a huge amount of Rs 10 crore to participate in the film."

The report further stated that the film would release pan India. “Lokesh Kanagaraj is slowly getting fame in the Northern belt after the release of Vikram and he is planning to take things a notch higher with Vijay’s next,” it added.

The source said that Vijay's rise to prominence in the Hindi-speaking regions is a long and steady process. The insider stated that the shooting is anticipated to start in October or November of this year.

The media source further said that Prithviraj will play a villain and join the stellar cast. But the documentation still has to be completed. The producers intend to have a significant release on Diwali the following year. Following the theatrical release of Varisu in January of the following year, it would be Vijay's second release of the year.

Sanjay Dutt was most recently spotted in Shamshera with Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor. He will co-star with Raveena Tandon in the current TV series Ghudchadi.