    Who is Oviya Helen? Tamil actress alleged sex video leaked online; here's what happened NEXT (WATCH)

    A viral video allegedly showing actress Oviya Helen in a compromising position is making rounds on social media. Oviya reacted to the leaked MMS video after an Instagram user asked her for a more extended version.

    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    Actress and Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Oviya Helen is now making waves for an alleged private video that is going viral. It has been claimed that the lady in the video is Oviya. However, the veracity of the now-viral video cannot be confirmed. A video allegedly depicting the actress in a compromising situation has leaked online.

    Users on X (previously known as Twitter) have uploaded images of the supposed video, which shows a lady with a shoulder tattoo that resembles Oviya's. Some users believed it was an AI-generated deepfake video.

    A post shared by Oviya (@happyovi)

    Oviya reacted to the leaked MMS video after an Instagram user asked her for a more extended version. Replying to the user under one of her posts, Oviya wrote, "Next time, bro."

    Who is Oviya Helen?
    Oviya is an actress and model best known for her roles in Tamil movies. She rose to prominence with parts in films such as Kalakalappu, Kalavani, Manushyamrugam, Moodar Koodam, and Kangaroo.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Oviya (@happyovi)

    She also appeared in the reality program Bigg Boss Tamil, where she gained popularity for her frank nature. She has amassed a large fan following over the years and is well-known for her performances and active social media presence.

    Oviya made her acting debut in 2007. She has appeared in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films. Helen Nelson, the actress, was reputedly born in Thrissur to a Syrian Christian family.

    The actress has over 720K Instagram followers, and she frequently shares photographs and videos with her admirers. Oviya will next appear in Tamil films such as Sambhavam and Raja Bheema. 

