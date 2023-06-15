Mia Khalifa in Bigg Boss OTT 2: Social media sensation could enter Salman Khan hosted show as contestant

According to ongoing rumours in the fan clubs and the news reports, it might be possible that to make this season more controversial and exciting, makers might have contacted global social media sensation Mia Khalifa to get her on the show.

While the audience and fans' excitement level is really high right now to witness the spicy, dramatic and controversial much-awaited second season of the hit reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinemas, this update might amplify the zeal of ardent fans. If the fan clubs and news reports are legit, then the globally acclaimed adult star and social media sensation Mia Khalifa can most likely enter the house as a contestant.

The new season of Bigg Boss OTT will stream from the 17th on Jio Cinemas. But, according to the fan clubs, Mia Khalifa has got approached to be part of the show. The talks are on between her and the makers even though there is no confirmation on it so far.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will begin on the 17th of June, 2023. Jio Cinemas have already put out the promo of show, where Salman Khan is confirmed as the host this season.

Many celebrities have got locked in for the show. But a few confirmed names that are doing rounds are Fukra Insaan, Puneet superstar, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz and many more.

The fan club suggested that she could enter this season, but now there is a possibility that she could enter as a wild card contestant as now all the contestants have got revealed. There is no doubt that the audience and fans are super enthusiastic about the new show and are eagerly waiting to know about the contestants this season.

Along with Mia Khalifa, Raj Kundra, veteran Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has also been offered ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. Currently, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is being discussed everywhere. Now it will be important to see whether ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ succeeds in entertaining the audience or not.

