Is Manoj Bajpayee's net worth Rs 170 crores? The actor finally reacted to THIS

    Manoj Bajpayee recently opened up about the reports stating that his net worth is Rs 170 crores. The actor, in an interview, reacted to these reports. He has revealed that he is still toiling hard to get money.

    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most-bankable celebrities in the entertainment industry. Over the years, he has made a name for himself as a versatile performer. Having started his journey with movies like Satya, Bandit Queen, Aligarh, Rajneeti and many more, he cemented himself as an artist who focused on the content he was a part of rather than just starring in movies to make money. He has now reacted to reports claiming that he has acquired a huge net worth of Rs 170 crores. In the OTT industry, Manoj Bajpayee is one of the biggest stars right now. In Bollywood, he is considered one of the finest and most nuanced artists who has created a permanent niche for himself in the hearts of audiences and fans.

    During his recent interview with an entertainment portal, he got asked if he had a net worth of Rs 170 crores. Expressing his genuine shock at this, Manoj clearly dismissed the claims by laughing it off. The 54-year-old actor revealed given his filmography, it feels impossible to make that kind of money. He also shared that he is still struggling to make enough money. He hopes that after reading the reports, filmmakers can increase his salary so that he can take off to a faraway place.

    In his interview with a portal, he had said, "Making that sort of money is impossible with the kind of work that I do and be part of films such as Aligarh (2015) and Bhonsle (2018). I am still struggling to get some money into my kitty. Now, after reading these reports, I hope that the producers will now raise my salary. And then I think to myself, Kaash aish ho jaata. At least, I could take off to some faraway place and be easy in life."

    On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee played a key role in Rahul V Chittella's directorial Gulmohar and the critically acclaimed courtroom drama series on Zee5, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, for which he received applauds from the audience and the critics. He has Kanu Bahl-directorial Despatch and the third season of Raj and DK-directed web series The Family Man in his pipeline.

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Barbie: Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video

    Trevor Noah stand-up comedy tour comes to India: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru

    Kajol starts Anjali mode with her comical faces to BFF Karan Johar at event - WATCH

    Alia Bhatt Rehearses Bangla but forgets lines on stage, looks at Ranveer Singh for help

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

