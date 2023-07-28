'Guns and Gulaabs': Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan's actioner Netflix series to drop on THIS date

After much anticipation, the trailer for Raj and DK's new series "Guns and Gulaabs" will debut on August 2. On August 18, Netflix will release the suspenseful drama.

'Guns and Gulaabs', one of the most eagerly awaited shows of the year, has garnered attention for its impressive ensemble. The series' release date was confirmed a few days ago. Netflix will start airing 'Guns and Gulaabs' on August 18. The online series, directed by Raj and DK, would star Rajkummar Rao alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav. On July 28, Netflix released a film announcing the date for the debut of the 'Guns and Gulaabs' trailer. On August 2, the trailer will be released.The story is influenced by misfits in the world, as the title would imply. In the 1990s, 'Guns and Gulaabs' takes place. According to the official description of the series, even though it is set in a world of crime, it is marketed as a tale that illustrates love and innocence.

The interesting series's teaser was unveiled in September of last year. Rajkummar Rao can be seen weeping and sobbing in the teaser while ramming a wrench into someone's brain. He states as he's narrating, "Exploring the dark side that lives within every man." On the other side, Dulquer Salmaan can be seen as a police officer. Speaking about working with Rao, Gulshan Devaiah had previously told the media: “His craft and career are benchmarks for us and he’s an inspiration for all. I have immense respect and admiration for Raj, he’s a flag bearer of sorts for a generation of actors. He blackmailed and assaulted me in Shaitan, we romanced in Badhaai Do and let’s just leave it as a surprise as to what we’ll be up to on-screen this time around.”

Have a look at the announcement video here:

The programme, which was made by Raj and DK's production company D2R Films, also includes TJ Bhanu. The Netflix streaming service's debut project with Raj & DK as directors is titled 'Guns and Gulaabs'. They previously produced "The Family Man" and "Farzi" for Prime Video, and they are currently working on "Citadel" for the streamer's Indian edition.

