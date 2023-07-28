Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan continues to defame Bebika Dhurve, calls her 'Pig' on camera

    The recent episodes of BB OTT 2 are witnessing a roller coaster event of fluctuating emotions, and verbal spats. The contestants are fighting hard to earn a ticket to the finale.

    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Bebika Dhurve is locked into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and entertaining the audience to the fullest with her appearance in the show. No doubt, many of the contestants are targeting her, and she is getting betrayed by some of her in-house close friends. However, she is fighting alone with powerful mindset. Currently, she's everyone is watching her closely. She has become one of the favourite contestants this season, but what Abhishek Malhan did to her in the latest episode of Bigg Boss Ott 2 is truly unworthy.

    The recent episodes of BB OTT 2 are witnessing a roller coaster event of fluctuating emotions, and verbal spats. The contestants are fighting hard to earn a ticket to the finale. Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar are competing for the finale tickets. Undoubtedly, Bebika is giving tough competition to all the inmates with her game plan and executions. Her housematescannot remain calm, especially Abhishek Malhan who's continuously resorting to unfair and cheap techniques to defame Dhurve. He has body shamed Bebika from the start of the show- during fights or in a mischievous way. He has not missed a single chance to defame Bebika even in the most recent episodes.

    As Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is at its peak and the contestants are giving their heart and soul to reach the finale of this season, Abhishek Malhan has stopped low to use cheap remarks on Dhurve. In the recent episode, he compared Bebika Dhurve to a "pig," which was not at all humane. It is impossible to believe how such filthy language can be accepted in public. It has not only hurt Bebika but also the sentiments of her fans who have been protesting since then.

