Is Kim Kardashian going on group dates with Pete Davidson to avoid hurting ex-husband Kanye West’s feelings?

Latest news suggests that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been on group dates as they hope this will prevent Kanye from spiralling.

TV reality star Kim Kardashian and American comedian Pete Davidson are in the news for the last few weeks. They were spotted multiple times together holding hands and parties in NYC and Los Angeles. According to the Page Six report, the 41-year-old Skims entrepreneur is dating 28-year-old Pete. The 41-year-old beauty mogul Kim Kardashian had also allegedly filed to become legally single also wanted to drop ‘West’ from her surname. After seven years of their marriage, Kim initially filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West on February 19 2012, saying ‘irreconcilable differences.

The latest news suggests that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been going out for some time, but only for the group. A piece of news pointed out that the mother of four dates with Pete are not one on one and a family member always accompanies them.

Recently, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were seen out for a dinner date at Angelina’s Ristorante in Staten Island, New York, and saw a movie at a local cinema with her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-flame Scott Disick, and friend Chris Reda.

This was not the first time Kim and Pete hung out in a group; according to a news report they first date was at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, with several others, including Kourtney and Travis Barker.

It is said that Kim and Pete are going out in groups to prevent Kanye from spiralling. According to Page Six, a source close to the couple said, "The group outings are to spare Kanye’s feelings." It is also said that Kim don't want to indulge in PDA like her sister Kourtney Kardashian does with Travis Barker.

Kanye West has been obvious and transparent about his reportedly mental health and how he struggles with it. Earlier, he said he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder that leads him to be 'hyper-paranoid'.

Kanye West reportedly begged Kim to 'run back' to him during the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 10. West also went on a rant about how God wants him back with her during a charity event on Skid Row.