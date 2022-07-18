Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra turns 40: Know her net worth, monthly income, investments and more

    First Published Jul 18, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra has stated that she is not interested in jewellery, diamonds, or gold. According to reports, she loves to invest in real estate. On her 40th birthday, let us know actress' net worth and more

    Priyanka Chopra, who presently enjoys international fame and fantastic family life with her daughter, turned 40 today, July 18. Recently, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas announced they are now 'strategic investors and advisors' for the fashion sportswear band, Perfect Moment. 
     

    A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra gave a sneak peek into her relaxing beach holiday at the Turks and Caicos Islands with Nick Jonas. Sharing the photo, Priyanka called herself an 'island girl'. 

    On Priyanka's birthday, let us know about her net worth; according to Priyanka Chopra is worth $35 Million (Rs. 270 Crores).

    After winning the Miss World competition in 2000, she initially rose to international fame. She is currently one of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses.

    In 2016, Priyanka Chopra was listed by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential persons in the world, and the Indian government presented him with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award.
     

    Priyanka earns an estimated salary of Rs 18 Crore Per Year. Priyanka's brand endorsements, which she costs reportedly around Rs. 5 crores per endorsement, account for most of her income.

    In Hollywood, she is working on a TV show for which she gets paid Rs 2 crores every episode.

    Priyanka is one of the top celebrities who pay the government the most income tax due to her enormous earnings. Aside from her income, Priyanka is always a leader in support of charitable organisations and social concerns.
     

    Priyanka has stated that she is not interested in jewellery, diamonds, or gold. According to reports, she loves to invest in real estate. She invests in Mumbai and Goa and avoids equities in favour of real estate. According to her statement to Bloomberg, she splits her income between what she needs to spend, what she wants to save, and what she wants to donate to charity. She invests in real estate with her leftover money.

    Priyanka's Investments:
    The actress' investment is estimated to be around Rs. 55 Crores. She also owns multiple Real-Estate Properties across the courtiers. Priyanka has a total of nine properties, according to Indian income tax declarations. Five of these are situated inside Mumbai's renowned Raj Classic structure. She also has a residence in the Big Apple (NYC). She and Nick spent their first year of marriage in a Beverly Hills house that he bought for $6.5 million in 2018.

    Priyanka's cars:
    Priyanka Chopra is the first woman in Bollywood to purchase a Royce-Royce, which cost about Rs 2.5 crore. She also owns a Mercedes Benz S class valued at 1.1 million rupees. Other automakers include BMW, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz E-class.

