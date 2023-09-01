Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt message post bagging 'hit' after super-failure with 'Liger'

    Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda thanks fans as he bags a hit movie after the grand failure of 'Liger' opposite Ananya Panday. His chemistry opposite to Samantha is receiving huge appreciation from fans--by Amrita Ghosh

    Kushi Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt message post bagging 'hit' after super-failure with 'Liger' ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

    Vijay Deverakonda, has been through a rollercoaster ride lately, and the release of his latest film, "Kushi," is proving to be a pivotal moment in his career. After a disappointing run with his previous film, "Liger," Vijay Deverakonda is back in the limelight, and this time, it's a triumph that has brought tears of joy to his eyes.

    "Kushi," a pan-Indian film directed by Shiva Nirvana, hit the screens recently and is already garnering praise from audiences and critics alike. For Vijay Deverakonda, this marks a significant comeback, as his last hit was back in 2019. "Liger" had failed to make a mark at the box office, adding to his woes.

    Taking to Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda expressed his gratitude and emotions, addressing his loyal fans. He thanked them for their unwavering support and patience, which spanned almost five years. In his heartfelt note, he said, "You all waited for 5 years, with me. Patiently waiting for me to do my thing! We did it. Today!! Waking up to this happiness from all around and my phone to hundreds of messages. I cannot help but tear up with emotions. I love you all. Go and enjoyyyyy this one with your friends and families. Because I know you will. Emotional & #Kushi Your man, Vijay Deverakonda."

    The success of "Kushi" holds immense importance for both Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, as their previous films, "Liger" and "Shakuntalam," respectively, failed to make a mark at the box office. "Kushi" has been embraced by audiences as a fresh romantic entertainer and family drama, with the lead pair's chemistry being hailed as its biggest highlight. The music by Hesham Hesham Abdul Wahab has also played a pivotal role in the film's box office success.

    With a promising start, "Kushi" is expected to earn between 10-12 crores at the box office. Positive word of mouth and weekends are expected to further boost its collections.

    "Kushi" revolves around the story of Aaradhya and Viplav, a young couple who come from vastly different family backgrounds and defy their parents' wishes to get married. However, misunderstandings emerge, and their lives take unexpected turns. In the film, Vijay Deverakonda portrays the character of Viplav, while Samantha takes on the role of Aaradhya.

    The initial glimpse of Vijay and Samantha sharing the screen in 'Kushi' has left audiences enchanted, as they couldn't resist falling for Vijay's charismatic and endearing appearance, donning a stylish short haircut.

    On the professional front, apart from 'Kushi,' Vijay has two untitled projects in the pipeline, one referred to as 'VD12' and the other in collaboration with the director of 'Geetha Govindam.'

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2023, 1:16 PM IST
