    Is Hrithik Roshan getting married to Saba Azad? Here's what dad Rakesh Roshan has to say

    Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of Bollywood's most stylish couples. They've been sighted together a lot since they made their romance public.

    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of Bollywood's trendiest couples. They've been sighted together at events and restaurants since they made their romance public. The lovebirds seldom hesitate to confess their feelings for one another. We recently spotted the actress arriving at the airport to kiss and hug the War star as he left for his assignment. 

    Since yesterday, word of their wedding has been making the rounds on the internet. The two are expected to marry before the end of this year. Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik's father, had a statement to make in response to the news. 

    Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s wedding:
    Rakesh Roshan was questioned about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's wedding announcement, according to Spotboye. The experienced actor stated that he was unaware of this until recently. Indeed, a source close to the pair has stated that no one is giving the couple and their relationship enough room. According to the source, the lovebirds are getting to know one other, and Hrithik has various duties, such as his children, who cannot be forced into a corner.

    Hrithik Roshan’s work front
    Hrithik Roshan's next film will be Fighter, where he will star with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He's been preparing for it for quite some time. The actor has been quite busy with his physical transformation and filming and sharing his exercise adventures on social media. Apart from that, there have been discussions concerning War 2, which is now in the works. Together with this, Krrish 4 is in the works.

    Saba Azad is getting ready for season 2 of The Rocket Boys. The show's first season, which also starred Jim Sarbh and Iswak Singh, was a fan favourite.

