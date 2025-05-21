As fans eagerly await Varsham’s re-release, the demand for Prabhas’s romantic classic Darling to return to theatres is growing. Will the beloved hit make its comeback soon?

As Prabhas fans eagerly await the re-release of Varsham on May 23, another classic from the superstar's filmography is gaining significant attention — his romantic hit Darling. With social media platforms buzzing with excitement and fan pages flooded with requests, the demand for Darling to make a comeback to theatres is growing stronger each day.

Prabhas's Ever-Growing Fanbase

Prabhas, a pan-India phenomenon, has always had a massive following, and his fanbase shows no signs of slowing down. From his breakthrough role in Chatrapathi to the monumental Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has proven his versatility and command over a wide range of genres. Films like Rebel and Mr. Perfect, which have recently made their way back to the big screen, have rekindled the love fans have for the actor's earlier works. Now, with the re-release of Varsham stoking further nostalgia, fans are wondering if Darling will be next in line.

Darling: A Fan-Favorite Romance

Released in 2010, Darling, directed by A. Karunakaran, remains a fan favorite due to its heartwarming blend of romance, comedy, and drama. Prabhas played the lead role of a charming young man caught in the complexities of love and life. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal and Shraddha Das, and it quickly became a major hit, establishing Prabhas as a promising romantic hero and winning over audiences with its relatable storyline and engaging performances.

As Darling continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans, the increasing calls for a theatrical re-release have only amplified. With nostalgia at an all-time high, will Darling make its way back to the big screen? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure — Prabhas's fanbase is ready to celebrate his romantic hit all over again.