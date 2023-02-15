Rakhi Sawant vs Adil Khan Durrani: Actress' desire to fight her own case wins hearts

In a new update, Rakhi Sawant opened up on her dream of fighting her own case in court. This gesture of the star has won the hearts of fans and the media.

Previously in the last week, highlighting her husband Adil's reality, Rakhi had started by saying, "Mein aaj bhi pyar me hu. Aaj bhi nikke me hu. Aaj bhi mein Adil ki biwi hu. Iss desh ki aurat ke saath agar koi zulm hota ho. Toh kya mein, media ki aur desh ki janta ki madad ni le sakti."

We know that in an explosive new development, renowned TV personality Rakhi Sawant got her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, officially arrested by the Oshiwara police station earlier this month. She initially filed an FIR against him.

After his bail application got rejected and since he is in jail, Rakhi has opened up more in-depth about her alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani's crimes and atrocities which he has committed with various other women who are all quite fearing him.

In another new development within this ongoing grueling and controversial case, a new viral video post is circulating on Instagram. A renowned Bollywood paparazzo account has uploaded this video on the official Instagram handle a few hours back.

Rakhi started by telling, "Argument ke alawa kya hoga. Mein filmo me dekhti hu humesha court kachehri. Aaj real dekh rahi hu. Dil karta hai ke mein khud uth ke apna case ladu. Mein aaj soch rahi thi court me ke meine law kyu nahi kiya. God ne mujhe jo awaaz di hai. Mujhe lagta hai ke jab aap case ladte ho na andar, toh mein bhi lad rahi hu. Jab tak police inquiry nahi karegi, tab tak unko GC mil gaya hai. Custody mili nahi hai ab tak. Toh police ko, IO ko yaha aaye hai. Unko Adil ki police custody bhi milni chahiye. Taaki meri jo cheeze hai, uss baare me inquiry ho. Investigation ke baad Mysore police ko bhi uska custody mil jaayega. But ho sakta hai ke yaha xse Mysore Police unko waha leke jaaye, phir unko wapas yaha ke Arthur Road jail me leke aaye. Par yaha ki police custody toh chahiye hi jiske liye hum log wait kar rahe hai."

