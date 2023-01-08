Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Aryan Khan dating Pakistani actress Sadia Khan? KRK has something to say about Shah Rukh Khan's son

    Aryan Khan is dating Pakistani actress Sadia Khan, not Nora Fatehi; Kamaal R Khan aka KRK makes surprising accusations. Aryan Khan poses with Pakistani actor Sadia Khan in photos from new year party in Dubai
     

    Is Aryan Khan dating Pakistani actress Sadia Khan? KRK has something to say about Shah Rukh Khan's son RBA
    Aryan Khan is allegedly dating Pakistani actress Sadia Khan, according to KRK, only days after Nora Fatehi and Aryan Khan dating rumours surfaced. As a result of his viral photos, first with Nora Fatehi and most recently with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan, Aryan Khan has been in the news. The internet was astonished when it was first reported that Aryan Khan and Nora were allegedly dating. 

    Aryan Khan is allegedly dating Pakistani actress Sadia Khan, according to Kamaal R Khan, who wonders what's wrong with it. KRK on his Twitter account, slammed people for trolling him for sharing the viral picture of Aryan with Sadia Khan and claimed that she is his girlfriend.

    KRK has a reputation for being one of the most disrespectful figures in the film business, and one can never trust what he says, but the self-described critic keeps making these claims to get attention. Before that, he poked fun at Deepika Padukone and the star-studded song "Besharam Rang" from her upcoming movie Pathan. KRK had stated that SRK will pursue legal action against him for his disparaging comments about Deepika in relation to the song, which sparked a significant internet uproar.

    Speaking about Aryan, he is ready to do his writing and directing debut in Bollywood. The Red Chillies Entertainment project for the famous youngster will soon get underway, and his admirers can't wait to see what he has in store. The Khan family will own this year as Shah Rukh makes a comeback with Pathaan and Aaryan and Suhana make their Bollywood debuts. Fans of the Khaj family are in for a triple treat.

