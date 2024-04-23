Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is Allu Arjun campaigning for Congress? Pushpa star falls victim to Deepfake video; read details

    An AI-generated video of Pushpa star Allu Arjun has gone viral on social media. While sharing the clip, it is said that he is campaigning for the Congress Party. The original video is from 2022, when Allu Arjun visited New York and represented India in the 'India Day Parade'.

    As the Lok Sabha elections begin, the number of deepfake films featuring celebrities on social media platforms steadily grows. Every day, photos and videos of some prominent celebrities go viral, claiming to be campaigning. These strategies are being used to deceive people during elections. Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh were lately the targets of deepfake videos. Both of them took action on this case, including filing a FIR.

    A similar video of actor Allu Arjun has emerged on social media. While releasing the video, he allegedly advocates for the Congress Party. However, the film was created using artificial intelligence and is bogus. 

    Also Read: What consequences one faces if arrested in creating deepfake video?

    In the video, Allu Arjun stands in an open-top car, waving and smiling at onlookers. His wife, Sneha Reddy, may also be seen close to him. Many people surround the pair. The description was written while posting the video: ' Allu Arjun is in the fray for the honour of Congress.' Another person said, 'Allu Arjun is India's biggest superstar. He is campaigning for the Congress Party. '

    Fact Check: When and where is this video from?
    The video is from 2022, when Allu Arjun visited New York. He represented India at the 'India Day Parade', one of the most well-known yearly events sponsored by the Indian diaspora in America. Allu was also presented with the title of Grand Marshal. Following this, the actor himself posted footage relevant to the programme. The pair recently commemorated the 75th anniversary of India's independence in New York. Allu Arjun uploaded a video of himself waving the national flag during the ceremony on his Instagram Story with the description, 'It was an honour to be the Grand Marshal of the India Day ceremony in New York.'

    Also Read: Deepfake video: Rashmika to Ranveer, 7 celebs who fell prey

    On Allu Arjun's work front.
    Allu Arjun will soon appear in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is nearing completion and will enter theatres on August 15. Rashmika Mandanna will also appear in the flick. Remember that Rashmika has also been the victim of deepfake videos.

