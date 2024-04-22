Entertainment
Recently, a video leaked online in which Ranveer Singh is supposedly heard expressing his political beliefs and mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Rashmika Mandanna too fell prey to a deepfake video that showed her in a revealing outfit.
Aamir Khan fell victim to a deepfake video that shows him mocking the BJP and campaigning for the Congress party, which is not true.
A picture of American actress Scarlett Johansson sitting in a rickshaw in Delhi is taking rounds on the internet. The picture was false.
Akshay Kumar's false video promoting a game went viral which urged his fans to download the application and play the game that he plays every day.
Katrina Kaif's deepfake picture went viral in which her body was showing, but the original photo was her covered in a towel whill shooting for 'Tiger 3'.