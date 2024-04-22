What consequences one faces if arrested in creating deepfake video?

Lifestyle
In recent times, deepfake videos have created a buzz on the internet and officials have asked people to beware.
Many celebrities, politicians, and cricketers have fallen victim to deepfake videos which have caused misinformation.
In light of this, Section 66D of the IT Act punishes anyone who cheats by impersonation using any communication device or computer resource.
The accused will be given a three-year sentence in prison and a fine of up to 1 lakh rupees.
Section 66E of the IT Act specifies a three-year prison sentence and a fine of INR 2 lakh.
Section 6EE is violating an individual's privacy by publishing or transmitting a photograph of that person's private area without his or her consent.