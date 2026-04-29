On International Dance Day, actress Shefali Shah shared a video of her dancing joyfully to 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' from her 1998 film 'Satya'. Fans praised her energy, with one fan commenting 'you own this song!!'.

Shefali Shah Celebrates International Dance Day with Nostalgic Dance

Marking International Dance Day, actor Shefali Shah took a nostalgic turn, dancing to the iconic track 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' from her film 'Satya'. Shefali can be seen dancing with the fullness of her heart and basking in unfiltered joy. "You guys must have heard the saying, "Dance like nobody is watching"... I take it very seriously," she wrote.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

Fans instantly reacted to the post, with many praising her energy levels. One of them wrote, "you own this song!!" Actor JD Majethia also commented on the post, "Who will know that saying better than me."

Shefali Shah on the Work Front

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, 'Satya' came out in 1998, featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. On the work front, Shefali Shah was last seen in 'Delhi Crime Season 3'.

The latest season of 'Delhi Crime' shows Shefali Shah back as the fierce and fearless DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, alongside Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji.

Official synopsis of the show reads, "At the centre of the storm stands DIG Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) -- our steadfast Madam Sir -- who begins connecting the dots between these disappearances and a system fueled by fear, profit, and silence. As her investigation deepens, all roads lead to one name whispered across cities: Badi Didi (Huma Qureshi). Ruthless, invisible, and always one step ahead, she is the elusive architect of the criminal empire who Vartika and her team are determined to bring down -- setting the stage for a psychological face-off between two women who refuse to lose."

'Delhi Crime Season 3' is currently streaming on Netflix. (ANI)