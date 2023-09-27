Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das, Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh bag nominations; read on

    Outstanding actors like Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, and famous comedian Vir Das have been nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2023. Here's all you need to know.

    International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das, Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh bag nominations; read on RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 7:34 AM IST

    The International Emmy Awards 2023 nominees were announced on Tuesday, September 26. This year, 56 contestants from 20 different nations have entered the competition for the International Emmy Awards in 14 different categories. The Indian entertainment sector has marked in the nominations this year, as predicted, with many submissions.

    According to recent news, renowned Indian actors Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, and well-known comedian Vir Das have been nominated for International Emmy Awards this year. The famous awards event is set to take place in New York City on November 20, this year. 

    Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, and Vir Das have been nominated for International Emmy Awards:
    According to the most recent reports, Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh are participating in the Best Performance category. As you might expect, Shah is up for Best Performance by an Actress for her outstanding depiction of the legendary DCP Vartika Chaturvedi IPS in the critically acclaimed Netflix thriller series, Delhi Crime.

     

     

    The senior actress is up for the award with Denmark's Connie Nielsen, the United Kingdom's Billie Piper, and Mexico's Karla Souza.

    Sarbh, on the other hand, is up for Best Performance by an Actor for his stunning performance as Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, commonly known as the "Father of Indian Nuclear Programme," in the critically acclaimed Sony LIV drama series Rocket Boys. He was nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2023 alongside Argentina's Gustavo Bassani, the United Kingdom's Martin Freeman, and Sweden's Jonas Karlsson.

    Vir Das, one of the country's most well-known comedians, has been nominated for an International Emmy Award in 2023 for his popular Netflix programme, Vir Das: Landing. He is nominated with Derry Girls Season 3 from the United Kingdom, Le Flambeau from France, and El Encargado from Argentina.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 7:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 things to keep in mind before travelling with your family adc

    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 things to keep in mind before travelling with your family

    Aankh Micholi Trailer: Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu starrer is full family entertainer ADC

    Aankh Micholi Trailer: Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu starrer is full family entertainer

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed by Rajkumar Hirani to release on December 21 in international markets adc

    Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed by Rajkumar Hirani to release on December 21 in international markets

    Priyanka Chopra expressed happiness on SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike coming to an end: Here's what she said ADC

    Priyanka Chopra expressed happiness on SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike coming to an end: Here's what she said

    Malaika Arora to support Delhi's Binny's Brigade team in Tennis Premier League season 5 RKK

    Malaika Arora to support Delhi's Binny’s Brigade team in Tennis Premier League Season 5

    Recent Stories

    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 things to keep in mind before travelling with your family adc

    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 things to keep in mind before travelling with your family

    Veer Zaara to Chandni: 7 best films of Yash Chopra ATG EAI

    Veer Zaara to Chandni: 7 best films of Yash Chopra

    World Tourism Day 2023: Let's celebrate wearing your favourite destination's themed dresses EAI

    World Tourism Day 2023: Let's celebrate wearing your favourite destination's themed dresses

    Numerology Prediction for September 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon