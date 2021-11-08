  • Facebook
    Kangana Ranaut's latest post on Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur is going viral; read on to know why

    Sharing a new post on her social media regarding actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, Kangana Ranaut has once again become the talk of the town. Kangana has got everyone talking but what is it about? Continue reading to know the details.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 1:11 PM IST
    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known to create a buzz around the town, every time she posts on her social media – be it Instagram or Twitter. This time around too, the ‘Manikarnika’ actress has become the talk of the town for a post that focuses on actors Nawazudin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Ever since her post, the film industry and cinema lovers have not been able to keep calm.

    So, what did Kangana post that has got the eyeballs on Nawazuddin and Avneet? Well, it is the poster of the new film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, revealing the first look of Nawazuddin and Avneet in it. The film will mark Kangana’s debut as a producer – ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is being produced by Manikarnika Films Private Limited, owned by the actress.

    The ‘Queen’ actress took it to her Instagram handle to share the film’s first look and poster. In the caption, Kangana went on to write about how honoured she feels to have released the film’s poster on the day when she has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Padma Shri’ Award. She further added how the film, her first project that begins her journey as a producer, is close to her heart.

    ‘Tiku Weds Shera’ will see Nawazuddin and Avneet in the lead roles. It is for the first time that the two actors have together for a project. The movie’s filming has officially begun, as announced through the poster. Furthermore, as per the poster, both Nawaz and Avneet are seen in a wedding outfit. While Avneet is wearing a pink sharara, Nawaz’s emerald green sherwani looks stunning on him. The looks of Nawaz and Avneet seem to be giving retro vibes. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana who was recently seen in Thalaivii has finished shooting for her upcoming film ‘Tejas’. Kangana will also be seen in ‘Dhakad’ which will also feature actor Arjun Rampal.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 1:11 PM IST
