Indian Idol contestant from Karnataka sings about Allah being Lord Shiva devotee, wins hearts

Seventeen-year-old Shivani Shivdas Swamy from Bidar, Karnataka, impressed the Indian Idol judges with her unique style of singing. She sang barefoot to express devotion to Lord Shiva and chose a song about Allah, emphasizing the unity of genuine devotion across religions. Born into a musical family, Shivani has excelled in music competitions, establishing herself as a rising star in the industry.

Hailing from a family of musical artists in Bidar, Shivani has been immersed in the world of music from a very young age. Her parents served as her initial teachers, imparting important cultural values through music. Shivani began her musical journey at the tender age of three and has since made her mark in the music industry.



Participating in music competitions has not only boosted her self-confidence but has also deepened her family's love for music. Out of 13,000 contestants in the "Indian Idol" reality show, Shivani was among the 25 who made it to the TV mega audition, representing Karnataka. Her accomplishments in various music competitions, including winning the silver medal in Zee TV's "Sarigamapa" and clinching the first prize in "Pride of Telangana," have already established her as a rising star.



Shivani's musical talents extend to regional competitions, where she was honoured with the title of Kalyan Kala Ratna by the Kalyan Karnataka Artistes' Union. She has also claimed victory in the Bidari folk singing competition. Beyond competitions, her talents have reached the silver screen, as she lent her voice to a song in the movie "Ondu Sarala Premakathe," directed by Simple Suni and starring Vinay Rajkumar.