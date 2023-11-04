Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian 2: Kamal Hassan starrer to release in April; part 3 scheduled for Diwali 2024 release; Read more

    Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian 2' is generating buzz with an intriguing intro video. Rumors suggest it will be released in two parts, but no official confirmation yet. The star-studded cast and fresh take on the 1996 classic have fans excited

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

    The collaboration between Kamal Haasan and director Shankar for their upcoming film 'Indian 2' has generated significant buzz. The intro video for the movie was released on October 3, and it has received positive feedback from fans and prominent figures in the Indian film industry.

    There are rumors that 'Indian 2' will be released in two parts, as the film's runtime reportedly exceeds five and a half hours. The first part of the sequel is rumored to be scheduled for release on April 12, 2024, with the third part expected to hit the screens on Diwali, 2024. However, it's essential to note that there has been no official confirmation from the film's makers regarding this release plan.

    Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Is Kangana Ranaut to contest on BJP ticket? 

    The intro video, which premiered on YouTube at 5:30 PM, was unveiled by some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, SS Rajamouli, Kiccha Sudeepa, and Aamir Khan. The video is said to pick up where the 1996 film left off, with Kamal Haasan's character making a dramatic entrance and proclaiming, "Hello India, Indian is back." This video has captivated fans, offering both a fresh perspective and a sense of nostalgia for the 1996 original.

    ALSO READ: Bengali filmmaker Goutam Halder dies at 67; WB CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

    The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, a freedom fighter turned vigilante due to the corruption in the system. The cast also includes Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Manobala, Guru Somasundaram, Bobby Simha, and many others in significant roles.

    'Indian 2' is produced by K Subaskaran and Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banners of Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, respectively. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film's music, while R. Rathnavelu and Ravi Varman are responsible for cinematography. A. Sreekar Prasad will handle the film's editing.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
