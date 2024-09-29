Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIFA 2024: Rekha performs in classic songs Piya Tose, Pardesiya; actress dances non-stop for 20 minutes-WATCH

    Rekha, a veteran Bollywood performer, captivated audiences at IIFA 2024 with a spectacular dance performance to classic Hindi movie songs such as Piya Tose Naina Laage Re and Pardesiya.

    IIFA 2024: Rekha performs in classic songs Piya Tose, Pardesiya; actress dances non-stop for 20 minutes (WATCH) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    Rekha captivated the audience at IIFA 2024 with her dancing performance. She performed several famous Hindi cinema songs, including Piya Tose Naina Laage Re from the 1965 film Guide. She danced nonstop for 20 minutes for the crowd during the gala night, supported by 150 dancers. A few videos and photographs from her performance have appeared on social media.

    In one of the videos, Rekha, 69, dressed gorgeously in a pink Anarkali outfit, performed to the song "Piya Tose Naina Laage Re." Another video shows her dancing to the song "Pardesiya" from the 1979 film Mr. Natwarlal, which costarred Amitabh Bachchan.

    Also Read: IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list

    Several photos from her performance were released on the official Instagram account of IIFA with the caption, "The night lights up as the iconic and ever-glowing Rekha gives a stunning performance on the stage of the NEXA IIFA Awards 2024 (sic)."

    Rekha earlier shared her excitement about performing at IIFA. She said, "IIFA holds a special place in my heart, representing not just a celebration of Indian cinema but a vibrant fusion of art, culture, and love on a global stage."

    She continued, "It feels like home – a beautiful showcase where the magic of Indian cinema truly comes alive, and I’ve had the privilege of experiencing that magic firsthand over the years. Being part of this iconic festival once again is a profound honor, and I am thrilled to contribute to the legacy of IIFA. The energy, warmth, and passion of the audience make it an unparalleled experience."

    Also Read: IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee's adorable moment on stage goes VIRAL - WATCH

    IIFA 2024 kicked off on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event that recognised and honoured the greatest performances in South Indian film. On September 28, IIFA honoured the finest of Hindi film, with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji winning the finest Actor awards. The three-day film festival will finish on September 29 with IIFA Rocks, which will showcase captivating performances by musicians like Shankar Mahadevan and Honey Singh. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rakul Preet Singh leaves IIFA carpet after asked about father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani RTM

    Rakul Preet Singh leaves IIFA carpet after asked about father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani

    Emotional video: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister first time in LIVE Manchester concert (WATCH) RBA

    Emotional video: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister first time in LIVE Manchester concert (WATCH)

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days RBA

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds Vicky Kaushal as they dance to 'Oo Oo Antava' - WATCH ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds Vicky Kaushal as they dance to 'Oo Oo Antava' - WATCH

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee's adorable moment on stage goes VIRAL - WATCH ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee's adorable moment on stage goes VIRAL - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Who is Hashem Safieddine? Hezbollah's likely new leader after Hassan Nasrallah's demise AJR

    Who is Hashem Safieddine? Hezbollah's likely new leader after Hassan Nasrallah's demise

    Rakul Preet Singh leaves IIFA carpet after asked about father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani RTM

    Rakul Preet Singh leaves IIFA carpet after asked about father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani

    Emotional video: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister first time in LIVE Manchester concert (WATCH) RBA

    Emotional video: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister first time in LIVE Manchester concert (WATCH)

    IPL Auction 2025 shake-up: BCCI limits overseas earnings, Starc's Rs 24.75 crore feat out of reach AJR

    IPL Auction 2025 shake-up: BCCI limits overseas earnings, Starc's Rs 24.75 crore feat out of reach

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days RBA

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon