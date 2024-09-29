IIFA 2024: Rekha performs in classic songs Piya Tose, Pardesiya; actress dances non-stop for 20 minutes-WATCH

Rekha, a veteran Bollywood performer, captivated audiences at IIFA 2024 with a spectacular dance performance to classic Hindi movie songs such as Piya Tose Naina Laage Re and Pardesiya.

Rekha captivated the audience at IIFA 2024 with her dancing performance. She performed several famous Hindi cinema songs, including Piya Tose Naina Laage Re from the 1965 film Guide. She danced nonstop for 20 minutes for the crowd during the gala night, supported by 150 dancers. A few videos and photographs from her performance have appeared on social media.

In one of the videos, Rekha, 69, dressed gorgeously in a pink Anarkali outfit, performed to the song "Piya Tose Naina Laage Re." Another video shows her dancing to the song "Pardesiya" from the 1979 film Mr. Natwarlal, which costarred Amitabh Bachchan.

Several photos from her performance were released on the official Instagram account of IIFA with the caption, "The night lights up as the iconic and ever-glowing Rekha gives a stunning performance on the stage of the NEXA IIFA Awards 2024 (sic)."

Rekha earlier shared her excitement about performing at IIFA. She said, "IIFA holds a special place in my heart, representing not just a celebration of Indian cinema but a vibrant fusion of art, culture, and love on a global stage."

"Hum sab kehtein hain #Rekha ji aap ne hamara dil ek baar nahi hazaaron crore baar liya hai" just can't take off eyes from this flawless performance from none other than #Rekhaji

She continued, "It feels like home – a beautiful showcase where the magic of Indian cinema truly comes alive, and I’ve had the privilege of experiencing that magic firsthand over the years. Being part of this iconic festival once again is a profound honor, and I am thrilled to contribute to the legacy of IIFA. The energy, warmth, and passion of the audience make it an unparalleled experience."

IIFA 2024 kicked off on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event that recognised and honoured the greatest performances in South Indian film. On September 28, IIFA honoured the finest of Hindi film, with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji winning the finest Actor awards. The three-day film festival will finish on September 29 with IIFA Rocks, which will showcase captivating performances by musicians like Shankar Mahadevan and Honey Singh.

