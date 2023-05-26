Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIFA 2023: Look at date, venue, hosts, where and when to watch the awards show

    The much-awaited awards event IIFA 2023 will happen on 26 and 27 May in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Scroll down to know more details about the same.

    First Published May 26, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

    It is a known fact that the IIFA Awards are the most coveted event of the year for the Bollywood industry as the new, breakthrough and emerging talents get recognised for their promising performances in films which made an impact and long-lasting impression on the minds of the audiences.

    This past year we saw films like Kantara, KGF: Chapter 2, Sita Ramam, The Kashmir Files, Ponniyin Selvan I, Dasvi, Bhediya, and Jugg Jugg Jeeyo win the hearts of fans and audiences. So it is a mixed bag as the stakes are high to see who will win the best film, the best director recognition followed by the best actor, best actress, and so on.

    The 23rd season of the globally acclaimed International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) will happen in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The IIFA awards will take place on the 26th and 27th of May and will get hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The IIFA Awards are produced by Wizcraft International each year. It happens every year to celebrate the best actors, bollywood films, performers, directors, and other industry leaders whose movies and brilliant performances have struck a chord with fans and audiences who have loved the movie or character of the star within a film.

    Where will the IIFA awards happen?

    IIFA 2023 awards will happen at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

    When will the awards take place?

    The IIFA 2023 awards will take place on 26 and 27 May 2023.

    Hosts of the IIFA Awards 2023 this year:

    The IIFA 2023 will get hosted by Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

    The exact live telecast details of the IIFA telecast are not officially disclosed or revealed on the internet. However, it might be possible that awards will be live-telecasted on Colors TV.

    Actors who will give the electrifying stage performances this year:

    Famous Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan., Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, and Rakul Preet Singh will perform in the upcoming IIFA 2023 awards.

    Last Updated May 26, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
