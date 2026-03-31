The International Film Festival, Delhi concluded with special screenings of 'Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh' and 'Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai'. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra praised the films for introducing the new generation to national heroes.

On the closing day of the International Film Festival, Delhi (IFFD), special screenings of the films 'Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh' and 'Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai' were held in Bharat Mandapam. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra lauded the films' producers and directors, stating that such films serve to introduce the new generation to the nation's heroes and their significant contributions, as per a press release.

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'Shatak': A Tribute to RSS's Century of Nation-Building

Through the film 'Shatak', the makers have highlighted the leadership and contributions to nation-building by the pillars of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh inlcuding Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar, and Balasaheb Deoras. It further sheds light on the contributions of the volunteers to various national movements, and the work they undertook with absolute dedication during the nation's most challenging times, the release said.

Minister Highlights Contributions of National Icons

Kapil Mishra also noted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully realised the resolutions rooted in the spirit of national unity, national security, and cultural nationalism championed by the RSS and the Jana Sangh.

Ahilyabai Holkar's Legacy of Preservation and Empowerment

He said Ahilyabai Holkar played an extraordinary role in preserving India's religious and cultural heritage. She made unprecedented contributions towards the construction, reconstruction, and conservation of temples across the country. She played a pivotal role in eradicating social evils and empowering women to become self-reliant.

About IFFD 2024

The International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) was held at Bharat Mandapam from March 25 to 31. It featured screenings of films from Bhojpuri Industry, Marathi film industry and Bollywood films. (ANI)