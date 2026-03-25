Hema Malini is set to attend the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026, where a special tribute will be paid to her late husband, Dharmendra. The festival runs from March 25-31, with a grand opening at Bharat Mandapam.

Actor-Politician Hema Malini is looking forward to attending the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 that begins in the national capital on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, ahead of the inauguration of the festival in the national capital, Malini shared that a special tribute would be held for her late husband, the iconic actor Dharmendra, at the IFFD. "I would like to congratulate Rekha Gupta ji for organising the International Film Festival in Delhi. It is going to be there for 4-5 days. She has also invited many artists. Many artists will be honoured at the festival. They are also paying tribute to Dharam ji... So, I will be there to receive it," Malini said.

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Grand Opening at Bharat Mandapam

Kick-starting from Wednesday evening at Bharat Mandapam, the festival will begin with a grand opening ceremony hosted by Arjun Kapoor and Nimrat Kaur The evening will feature appearances by Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Anupam Kher, and Lauren Gottlieb, setting the tone for a week defined by strong talent presence and cross-industry exchange.

A Week of Cinema and Culture

Organised by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with the Government of Delhi, with KPMG as knowledge partner, the International Film Festival of Delhi is a government-led, city-wide festival showcasing Indian and international cinema while making film culture accessible to audiences across the capital.

The week-long festival, running from March 25 to 31, 2026, will offer a series of screenings, discussions, and industry events across various venues in New Delhi, uniting filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences from around the globe.