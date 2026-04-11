Ice Cube and Kevin Hart are in negotiations to reprise their roles in 'Ride Along 3'. The revival of the action-comedy series also sees talks for the return of director Tim Story and producer Will Packer, with Daniel Gold hired to pen the script.

Ice Cube and Kevin Hart are in talks to return for 'Ride Along 3', reviving the popular action-comedy franchise after nearly a decade, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According to reports, Daniel Gold has been tapped to pen a fresh take on the buddy cop story. The project is being developed by Universal Pictures, although the studio has not officially commented.

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Director Tim Story and producer Will Packer are also in negotiations to return for the third instalment. The duo previously collaborated on the earlier films in the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Franchise Background and Success

The 'Ride Along' series follows the story of two brothers-in-law, played by Hart and Ice Cube, who work in law enforcement but possess vastly different skill sets, often finding themselves entangled in dangerous criminal situations.

The first film, 'Ride Along', released in 2014, was a commercial success, earning over USD 130 million at the domestic box office. Its sequel, 'Ride Along 2', released in 2016, grossed more than USD 90 million, establishing the franchise as a profitable mid-budget venture, as per the outlet.

Actors' Recent Endeavours

Ice Cube was recently seen in the sci-fi film War of the Worlds and made a cameo appearance in Anaconda. Meanwhile, Hart last appeared in Borderlands and is set to feature in the upcoming fourth instalment of the Jumanji series, slated for release later this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)