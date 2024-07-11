Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I Was Addicted To Women', says Jason Shah as he talks about battling sex addiction

    Heeramandi actor Jason Shah recently talked about how he overcame his sex addiction. He also revealed that he was battling with alcohol and smoking when spiritual transformation helped him overcome it.

    Jason Shah, well known for his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, has candidly shared his battles with sex addiction. In addition to alcohol and smoking, Jason struggled with this specific addiction, which he characterised as particularly difficult. While reflecting on his path, the actor said that he had this difficulty a few years ago and credits a spiritual development with helping him overcome it.

    During an honest interview with YouTube channel Shaardulogy, Jason discussed his difficulties with addiction, including drinking, smoking, and a sex addiction. Jason stated that his dependence on women was complicated to break. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Reflecting on his rehabilitation path, he revealed, “It was alcohol. I was smoking about two and a half packs a day. I can definitely say I was addicted to women. It was a sex addiction which was very difficult for me. I think it was one of the bigger ones to leave. God is so good and his grace is so sufficient for me that his love just overrode everything.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Jason openly discussed how difficult it was to overcome his addiction, highlighting the difficulties of learning to say no. Reflecting on his experience, he advised against the widely held idea of "if it feels good, do it," identifying it as potentially detrimental counsel. "It is not simple; it is difficult because you have to say no. There's that adage that says if it feels good, do it. But I've recognised that's probably the worst counsel you could give someone. In my experience, the worst decisions I've made have been when they felt wonderful. "What I'm saying now is, if it feels good, think about it," he continued.

    Reflecting on the critical moment when Jason realised he had a sex addiction, he described a touching occurrence that occurred after New Year's Eve in 2021. Witnessing a female leave a friend's house left him battling with intense emotions of humiliation and guilt: "I was at a friend's house and I observed a girl leaving, as usual. I felt awful for hurting her. I was experiencing a lot of shame and remorse, and it made me feel really hollow," he recounted.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    This emotional reckoning spurred him on a spiritual journey, instilling in him a renewed belief in the presence of greater significance in life. With this shift in perspective, Jason realised that celebrity and fortune are temporary, prompting him to value inner qualities above fleeting outward validations. He explained: "I started to believe that there was more purpose to life than the life that I had been living uptil then and that's where I realised that fame, money don't matter because they are there for a moment and then they are gone."

    Jason details his present connection, strongly feeling that his partner may be the one for him. He revealed their choice to refrain from physical contact until marriage, claiming a wish to avoid becoming very emotionally involved too soon. He explained,

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "Now it's no sex before marriage and things like that which is a massive…" Jason said, "As soon as you have those kinds of sexual encounters with a woman, you both become emotionally attached with one other, and reasoning goes out the window, and you are basing your entire relationship on emotions, which, as I previously stated, are hazardous. Emotions are feelings, and dealing with them may be quite challenging."

    Jason Shah portrays British officer Alastair Cartwright in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series. Released on May 1, 2024, Heeramandi Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman play pivotal parts in The Diamond Bazaar. It investigates numerous facets of a woman's hardships and tribulations.

