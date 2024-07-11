Nita Ambani greets paps ahead of Anant, Radhika Mehendi [PHOTOS]

Entertainment
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities began with a grand mehendi ceremony. Nita Ambani dazzled in a peacock-inspired saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations are underway, with a mehendi ceremony on July 10, 2024, featuring celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda
Nita Ambani stunned in a peacock-inspired saree by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, featuring royal blue, green, and intricate zari work with a peach border
Nita Ambani accessorized with a polki diamond and gold necklace, matching earrings, and bangles, exuding regal elegance at the mehendi ceremony
For her makeup, Nita Ambani opted for a matte base, well-defined eyebrows, and peach lips, while her hair was styled in a sophisticated French bun
The Ambani family's hospitality shone through as Nita Ambani greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and promised to send prasad for them, showcasing their generosity
The mehendi ceremony saw a palpable excitement as guests and family members began arriving, setting the stage for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding
