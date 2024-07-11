'Bhabhi' Sloka Ambani attends Anant, Radhika Mehendi in golden saree

Entertainment
Shloka Mehta chose her grandmother's exquisite jewelry and a golden silk saree for the mehendi ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
On July 10, 2024, Shloka Ambani attended Anant and Radhika's mehendi ceremony, styled by her sister Diya Mehta Jatia in a golden-toned silk saree from House Of Masaba
Shloka's saree featured intricate zari-work in heart shapes on the border, paired with a half-sleeved blouse and a parrot green-toned dupatta, adding a vibrant touch to her outfit
For accessories, Shloka chose her nani maa's gold jewelry, including a matar-styled neckpiece, matching earrings, and a maang teeka, adding a traditional elegance to her look
Shloka completed her look with subtle makeup, a small black bindi, and wavy curls, perfectly complementing her elegant and traditional attire for the mehendi ceremony
The mehendi ceremony highlighted the joyous celebration of Anant and Radhika's love story, with family and friends coming together to honor the couple's upcoming wedding
Sloka Ambani looked regal and exquisite in this attire