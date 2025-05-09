Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about prioritizing Indian cinema over Hollywood, arguing that foreign films dominate screens and hinder the growth of local productions.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been an outspoken critic of her opinions on Hollywood's control over Indian films. She has been repeatedly emphasizing that audiences must support Indian movies more than they do American and English films because foreign films saturate Indian screens and stifle the development of local cinema.

Kangana Ranaut's Statement on Hollywood Films

While promoting her movie Thalaivii in 2021, Kangana Ranaut strongly made a point regarding the influence of Hollywood on Indian films. She stated:

"We must dissuade American and English films because they are dominating our screens. We must act like a single nation. We must cease to divide ourselves like North India or South India. We must watch our own films first, whether Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, or Punjabi."

Her comments opened up debates on the monopoly of Hollywood movies in India and if audiences should look towards regional and Bollywood films more.

Kangana's Past Opinions Regarding Working in Hollywood

Interestingly enough, Kangana had earlier rebuffed the thought of working in Hollywood. She had said in an interview back in 2017:

"It would be foolish for anyone to make the transition to the West at this point. Their theatre enterprise is collapsing due to the flood of digital media. Asia, however, is where Hollywood was 15 years ago. It is an investment period for entertainment here. These are lures that I will not be caught by."

Her position was clear—she felt Indian cinema had so much potential and did not require Hollywood's input.

Kangana Ranaut's Hollywood Debut: Is It a Shift in Position?

Contrary to her previous assertions, Kangana Ranaut will now be debuting in Hollywood with the horror movie Blessed Be the Evil. The movie, which is helmed by Anurag Rudra, will star Kangana alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone.

This sudden decision has generated mixed feelings among fans. While some welcome her to show Indian talent on an international platform, others criticized her for contradicting her own words against Hollywood movies.

Public Reaction to Kangana's Hollywood Entry

Fans on social media have reacted differently to Kangana's entry into Hollywood. While some have congratulated her on taking her career global, others have referred to the irony of her actions. One Reddit user wrote:

"She used to criticize Bollywood stars for doing movies in Hollywood, and now she is doing the same. This is hypocrisy in its best form."

On the other hand, her fans believe that actors grow and that her move into Hollywood does not necessarily imply that she has forsaken her stand for the promotion of Indian cinema.

Kangana Ranaut has been a vocal supporter of Indian films, encouraging people to watch local productions over Hollywood films. Her latest Hollywood project has sparked debate about whether she has reversed her position. Despite the controversy, Kangana remains one of Bollywood's loudest and most influential voices.