‘I am speechless’: Emotional Triple H reacts after being inducted into WWE Hall of Fame 2025 (WATCH)

The news of Triple H’s induction into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame as an individual was broken by former wrestlers the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at a private event.

The legendary World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler Triple H aka Paul Michael Levesque became the latest entrant in the Hall of Fame on Thursday, January 30. Triple H has played a pivotal role alongside several wrestling legends in shaping up the WWE both as an in-ring performer and an executive.

This was not the first time that Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. In 2019, the WWE legend was first inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the legendary faction D-Generation X (DX) alongside Shawn Michaels, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg Jesse James, X-Pac, and the late Chyna. Chyna passed away reportedly due to drug overdose and was a former partner of Paul Levesque.

Also read: John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend

The news of Triple H’s induction into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame as an individual was broken by former wrestlers the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at a private event. Leveshque was left emotional after Michaels made the announcement of his induction into the Hall of Fame.

“HBK and The Undertaker have made an executive decision here. Though you are in the Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X, it is only fitting that 'The Cerebral Assassin', 'The Game' Triple H, at WrestleMania, takes his place in the WWE Hall of Fame.” Shawn Michaels said.

Reacting to his induction into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame, Triple H said that he was speechless upon hearing this news. He also jokingly said that he wanted to kill WWE president Nick Khan for orchestrating the surprise. After giving the short speech, Levesque hugged Undertaker and Shawn Michaels and his wife Stephanie McMahon emerged from the backstage to embrace him.

“So, from a guy that has something to say about everything, I am speechless. I'm going to kill Nick as I leave here (jokingly). You're going to see somebody flying off the window. I don't know what else to say but thank you," said Triple H.

Triple H has been very synonymous with the success of the World Wrestling Entertainment over the last three decades. Paul Michael Levesque made his WWE debut in 1995 and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the history of WWE. During his legendary career, Triple H won multiple World Championships, including 14 WWE titles and headlined numerous Wrestlemania events.

Also read: Who is Linda McMahon, WWE founder's wife picked by Trump to lead US education department?

Triple H is known for his intense rivalries and fierce battles with other WWE legends, including the likes of Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels. Paul Levesque emerged as one of the cornerstones of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression Era and the PG Era. The legendary WWE wrestler retired from his professional career at the Wrestlermania 38, leaving his boots in the middle of the ring. After retiring from his career, Triple H has continued to remain part of WWE by taking up duties as the creative and talent development head. He is currently serving as the Chief Content Officer of the WWE and is also a member of the McMahon family as he married Vince McMahon’s daughter Stephanie in 2003.

Latest Videos