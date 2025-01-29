John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend

The legendary John Cena is one of the greatest wrestlers to have graced the WWE ring over the years. However, Cena is set to retire from his professional career as he will begin his retirement tour from Royal Rumble, scheduled to take place on February 1, Saturday. John Cena has been synonymous with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) over the last 20 years, thanks to his charismatic personality, unparalleled work ethic and providing fans with many unforgettable moments that defined his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

John Cena is known for his ‘never-give-up’ attitude in the toughest situations and became a pop culture icon over the last several years. The legendary wrestler has been a cornerstone of the WWE over the last 20 decades, inspiring generations of wrestlers and fans alike. With John Cena to begin his retirement tour from Royal Rumble, let’s take a look at five greatest performances by the WWE legend.



1. John Cena vs Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania23 2007)

The fight between John Cena and Shawn Michaels in their Wrestlemania face-off in 2007 was one of the greatest battles between two legendary WWE wrestlers. The Wrestlemania23 witnessed Cena defending WWE Championship title against the legendary Michaels. The bout captivated millions of WWE fans across the globe as it was a fight that blended John Cena’s power with Shawn Michaels’s technical brilliance. The two were putting on a brilliant fight against each other, with Cena eventually forcing Shawn to tap out STFU and the latter winning the championship.

2. John Cena vs Brock Lesnar (SummerSlam 2014)

John Cena’s name was very synonymous with WWE over a decade due to his dominance and resilience in the ring. Even in the toughest situations, the WWE legend would look to find ways to come out of it. However, his match against Brock Lesnar at the SummerSlam 2014 was a reminder of The Beast Incarnate’s sheer power. Lesnar’s power was so brutal that he delivered 16 German superlexes to John Cena, making one–sided match in the history of WWE. John Cena’s never-give-up attitude was on display, but he was unable to inflict any significant offense on Brock Lesnar, who went on to clinch the WWE Heavyweight Championship title.

3. John Cena vs The Rock (Wrestlemania28 2012)

John Cena and The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson are one of the greatest professional wrestlers to have graced the WWE ring. The match was billed ‘Once in a lifetime’ as two legendary WWE wrestlers met for the first time to take on each other in Wrestlemania28 in 2012. There was a massive promotion for over a year in build to the event and the battle was more than just a wrestling match. The match was a great spectacle for the fans from around the world as John Cena and Dwayne Johnson were putting up a brilliant fight against each other. Ultimately, Johnson aka The Rock emerged victorious in the battle, handing a rare defeat to Cena in the Wrestlemania loss.

4. John Cena vs Cesaro (United States Championship, 2015)

The WWE United States Championship match against Cesaro in 2015 was one of the greatest matches by John Cena. The legendary wrestler showcased his incredible ability and resilience in the ring. Cena and Cesaro displayed clinical performance, with the latter showcasing his technical prowess while the former proved why he was the player of the big match in the history of WWE. John Cena and Cesaro's performance kept the fans on the edge of their seats. Cesaro awed the fans with his valiant effort, but Cena ultimately secured the victory with the Attitude Adjustment, successfully defending his WWE United States Championship title.

5. John Cena vs AJ Styles (Royal Rumble, 2017)

One of the greatest performances by John Cena was in the Royal Rumble clash against AJ Styles. When John Cena and AJ Styles faced off, the wrestling world knew that this was going to be special as the two met in their previous encounters, which had been phenomenal. John Cena and AJ Styles put up a brilliant fight against each other as both had near-falls, keeping the audience very much intrigued throughout the match. Eventually, Cena defeated Styles to win the 16 World Championship titles, equalling Ric Flair’s record.

