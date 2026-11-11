Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti in Maharani Season 5, sporting a striking bald look. The upcoming season, set for a February premiere on Sony LIV, promises an intense, bold transformation for the character as she navigates new challenges.

Huma Qureshi Returns in Maharani Season 5

Actor Huma Qureshi is all set to return with a new chapter from Rani Bharti's political journey, ending the wait for the much-awaited 'Maharani' Season 5. In a promo of the upcoming season, Huma Qureshi's Rani Bharti is shown in a striking bald avatar, signalling a dramatic new look for the much-loved character. With this bold transformation, the upcoming season promises to take Rani’s journey into uncharted territory, leaving audiences eager to discover what lies ahead. The promo shows Rani Bharti in a mourning state, only for her to channelise the emotions toward an intense journey ahead.

Transformation and Evolution

Talking about her transformation and the evolution of Rani Bharti, Huma Qureshi shares, “This season demanded something that I have never attempted before. Embracing a bald look pushed the boundaries for me as an actor. I was nervous but equally excited. In many ways, it gave me deeper insight into who Rani Bharti really is. I have personally always been drawn to characters who are layered and not confined by conventional definitions of right or wrong. It is not often that you get offered a character like Rani Bharti, who constantly challenges the norm, and yet finds the strength to carve her own path ahead. She is one of those characters who has consistently challenged me as an artist, and that is precisely what keeps me excited about playing her with every new season. I am happy that I was able to go this extra mile and that the creators were able to trust me in this direction to bring the character to life," as per a press release.

Maharani Season 5 is all set to premiere in February, exclusively on Sony LIV. (ANI)