Hrithik Roshan celebrated his son Hridaan's 18th birthday by dedicating a special poem he wrote in 2021, calling him a 'peaceful warrior'. Ex-wife Sussanne Khan and girlfriend Saba Azad also reacted, with Sussanne posting her own heartfelt message.

Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan has dedicated a special poem for his younger son Hridaan, celebrating his 18th birthday with much love and warmth. Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared an old picture of his son and wrote, "Happy 18th birthday Hridaan. I'm no poet, but sharing one I wrote for you in 2021.. because some things are worth repeating."

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik's Poetic Tribute

Sharing the poem that Hrithik wrote in 2021, the actor wrote, "Im so proud of the vulnerability you wear so openly, but right behind it- there exists a second skin... resilient, unshaken. It's easy to miss. But I've seen it - again and again. You are a raging fire... behind calm eyes. You are a yoddha of a different kind. Not loud, not restless - but steady, aware and deeply strong. A kind so rare it often has me bewildered. A peaceful warrior. This world needs more of them. The world will test you. But I already know how you will meet it. Happy 18th my son. I love you."

Many reacted to the post, including Hrithik's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, who commented, "Classic Epic poem." Saba Azad also commented on the post, "Ridza." Hrithik's mother, Pinkie Roshan, wrote, "Duggu,, what a beautiful birthday message. Great words from a great poet."

Sussanne Khan's Birthday Wish

Earlier, Sussanne also posted a birthday message for Hridaan, along with a video montage of her son's pictures, capturing his growing-up journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

"You've got the most Unbelievable Bright Heart that i have ever seen.. what you see through your lens is so UNIQUE.. Happy happiest 18Th birthday my Hridaan Jaaan... see the world through your lens... and I know you will add your magic to it... wherever you go," she wrote.

Showing support for her son, Sussanne added, "WELCOME to Adulthood.. from here to beyond Time.. spread your goodness and individuality... Near and Far I am always with you relentlessly. love you beyond words.. and so so proud to be your mama."

A Look at Their Co-Parenting Journey

Hrithik and Sussanne, who got married in 2000, welcomed their elder son, Hrehaan Roshan, in 2006 and Hridhaan in 2008. The couple later separated in 2013, with their divorce finalised in 2014. Ever since, the former couple continues to remain on cordial terms, while co-parenting their sons. (ANI)