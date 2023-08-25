Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hrithik Roshan applauds Naseeruddin Shah's 'Man Woman Man Woman,' starring girlfriend Saba Azad

    Hrithik Roshan applauds Naseeruddin Shah's directorial debut, "Man Woman Man Woman," starring Saba Azad. The short film explores unique gender dynamics. The film also features Ratna Pathak Shah. After past disappointment, Naseer's return as a director is eagerly anticipated

    Hrithik Roshan applauds Naseeruddin Shah's 'Man Woman Man Woman,' starring girlfriend Saba Azad ATG
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

    In a heartening turn of events, Hrithik Roshan has expressed his support for Naseeruddin Shah's latest endeavor, a short film titled "Man Woman Man Woman." This marks Naseeruddin Shah's directorial debut in the realm of short films, a remarkable milestone 17 years after his initial foray into direction.

    The short film features a talented cast including Saba Azad, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan Shah, and Tarun Dhanrajgir. Set for release on YouTube, "Man Woman Man Woman" explores the intriguing dynamics that unfold when individuals of varying gender identities and roles intersect in uniquely captivating ways. Hrithik Roshan, in a show of solidarity and admiration, took to his Instagram platform to celebrate the film's release. Particularly noteworthy is the fact that Saba Azad, Hrithik's romantic partner, plays a central role in the film.

    Hrithik Roshan's enthusiasm radiates as he commends Naseeruddin Shah's directorial prowess. Through his Instagram story, Hrithik not only showered praise on the film but also tagged Saba Azad, Naseeruddin Shah, and Imaad Shah. Imaad Shah, Naseeruddin Shah's elder son, has played a pivotal role as an associate director on this project. Notably, both Ratna Pathak Shah and Vivaan Shah, Naseeruddin Shah's wife and son, respectively, are key cast members of the short film.

    Naseeruddin Shah's insightful vision for "Man Woman Man Woman" is illuminated in an interview with Mid-Day. He shares that from the inception of the project, he envisioned his wife Ratna Pathak Shah, and son Vivaan Shah as central characters. Ratna Pathak Shah portrays a woman imbued with a sense of humor and a resolute determination to embrace life's moments to the fullest. As for Vivaan Shah, Naseeruddin Shah intentionally sought to shed his son's characteristic intensity, instead sculpting a quieter and more laid-back character for him.

    It's worth recalling that Naseeruddin Shah's maiden directorial venture, the 2006 film "Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota," starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Irrfan Khan, fell short of expectations. The veteran actor-director candidly admitted disappointment with the film's outcome, shouldering full responsibility for the result.

    As "Man Woman Man Woman" makes its way onto the digital stage, Hrithik Roshan's endorsement and Naseeruddin Shah's skilled direction promise an engaging and thought-provoking cinematic experience, ushering in a new chapter in Naseeruddin Shah's journey as a director.

