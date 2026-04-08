Actor Hrishitaa Bhatt lauded the Women's Reservation Bill as a historic step, praising PM Modi. She hopes for its implementation by 2029, believes women bring unique perspectives, and looks forward to a balanced parliament with more female MPs.

Actor Hrishitaa Bhatt has lauded the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a historic step in empowering women in politics. She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to support women and called it a "significant step" "... It is a significant step in empowering women, and I respect the commitment shown by the Prime Minister in strengthening their role in society. This bill marks a major milestone in the journey towards women's empowerment," Hrishitaa told ANI.

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PM Modi said that there would be discussion during the special sitting of Parliament on April 16, 17 and 18 so that provision is made for implementation of one-third reservation for women from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and hoped that the decision would be made unanimously.

Reflecting on the day the bill was passed, Bhatt said, "I remember when this bill was passed in 2023, we were invited by the film fraternity to the Parliament. It was inspiring to see how MPs come together to take decisions on national issues. Being in such an environment, even as actors, makes you appreciate the responsibility and commitment involved."

'Women Bring Unique Perspectives to Governance'

She emphasized that women bring unique perspectives to governance, especially on issues affecting women. "Harek shetra mein hum dekhte hai ki mahilayen apna loha manwa rahi hai.. (In every field we see that women are making their mark.) Whether in science or sports, why not politics? Women manage homes, work, and responsibilities simultaneously. If women become MPs, they will bring a unique identity. Many times, a woman can raise her voice for another woman and ensure issues are understood and addressed appropriately," Bhatt added.

The actress also highlighted the importance of a balanced representation in Parliament. "A well-balanced parliament will encourage more women to come forward. There are many capable women already working hard as MPs. In the future, young women will also step up. So, I hope that by 2029, we will see a well-balanced parliament," she said.

Future Plans for Implementation

The government is planning to bring an amendment bill to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 from 543 seats. The idea is to have at least 273 seats reserved for women.

According to sources, the key agenda may include amendments to the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act and the introduction of the Delimitation Commission Bill. The sources said that the Centre has planned to take the 2011 census as the basis for delimitation and seat redistribution. Currently, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats. With a proposed 50 per cent increase, the number of seats will rise to 816, with 273 (about a third) reserved for women. (ANI)