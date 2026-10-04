Salman Khan recently opened up on 'Bigg Boss 20' about how hosting 'Dus Ka Dum' in 2008 helped counter the intense negativity surrounding him. The actor said the show let audiences see his real personality, changing his public image overnight.

Remember when Salman Khan on television was still a relatively new sight for audiences? In 2008, the actor stepped into the world of reality television with ‘Dus Ka Dum’, and what followed was more than just a successful hosting stint. The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaani’ actor recently revealed how the show came at a time when he was dealing with intense negativity around his personal life, films and public image, and eventually helped audiences see him differently.

Salman, who is currently hosting ‘Bigg Boss 20’, opened up about that phase during the latest episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. While discussing contestants who were holding back inside the house because they were scared about being questioned or reprimanded by him, the actor asked them not to be afraid of showing their real personalities.

Salman also out that several contestants had played too cautiously the previous week and reminded them that disagreements and arguments were also part of the ‘Bigg Boss’ game. Salman even joked that if contestants did not give him enough to talk about, he would have little to discuss with them during ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.

Recalling a Period of 'Bahot Saari Negativity'

Salman then recalled a period in his life when the ‘negativity’ surrounding him had begun to overshadow his work. He said discussions around his court cases, relationships and films had become so dominant that they were receiving more attention than his performances. Looking back at that phase, Salman said there was “bahot saari negativity” against him. “Ek mere khud ke life ka ek example main aapko batata hoon. Maine Pyar Kiya, ye kaam, woh kaam… phir main television pe aaya. Aur us waqt bahot saari negativity mere khilaaf, matlab court cases se leke, relationship se leke, pictureon se leke, har cheez,” he said.

The 'Dus Ka Dum' Offer and Salim Khan's Advice

It was during this period that Salman was offered ‘Dus Ka Dum’. The actor revealed that he was initially unsure about taking up the show and even discussed the offer with his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. Salman recalled that the constant media coverage had made him hesitant to appear on television at the time.

Describing the atmosphere around him, he said he was “not going to do it” because of the negativity he was facing. “I was not going to do it kyunki itni negativity chal rahi thi mere khilaaf. Har akhbaar kholo, har TV channel, matlab achha-khaasa tabiyat se mazze leke bajaya jaa raha tha, aap logon ka toh kuch bhi nahi hai,” he said.

With doubts about the show, Salman turned to his father for advice. Salim Khan encouraged him to trust himself and let his upbringing speak for him. Salman remembered his father telling him, “Bharosa rakho, upbringing dikhao.”

How the Show Changed Public Perception

The actor eventually took up ‘Dus Ka Dum’, and according to him, the show gave audiences an opportunity to see a side of him that they had not necessarily seen through his films. Recalling how viewers responded, Salman said people began looking beyond his image as a film actor. He explained that after watching him on the show, audiences connected with him as a person. “In that one show they got to know who I was. Samjhe aap. Maine pyaar kiya bhul gaye woh, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Karan Arjun, jitney bhi maine picturein ki hain woh sab bhul gaye aur aaye Dus Ka Dum dekhne. Because they did not see an actor there, they saw a person,” he added.

Salman also compared his television association with ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to Amitabh Bachchan’s association with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, saying audiences began identifying the actors with their respective television shows. He then recalled just how quickly his public image changed after ‘Dus Ka Dum’ aired. Looking back, Salman said the image that had been created around him in the media was “cleared in one episode”. “Joh meri image bani thi media mein, that was cleared in one episode,” he said.

From 'Dus Ka Dum' to 'Bigg Boss'

‘Dus Ka Dum’, the Indian adaptation of the international game show ‘Power of 10’, premiered on Sony Entertainment Television in 2008. Salman hosted all three seasons of the show, which became popular for its simple format and his candid interactions with contestants.

After ‘Dus Ka Dum’, Salman went on to become one of the most recognisable faces of ‘Bigg Boss’, having hosted 17 seasons of the controversial reality show. He is currently hosting its 20th edition. (ANI)