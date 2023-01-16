Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR wins 2 Critics Choice Awards: James Cameron praises Rajamouli's film, Alia Bhatt reacts

    Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has reacted to RRR's win at Critics Choice Awards 2023. Also, SS Rajamouli's RRR got praise from Avatar director James Cameron. Read on

    RRR wins 2 Critics Choice Awards: James Cameron praises Rajamouli's film, Alia Bhatt reacts
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 9:31 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt has reacted to James Cameron's praise for her film RRR. She took to Instagram to respond to a message from the film's official Twitter account, which stated that an American journalist said that the Avatar director "admires" the film. 

    For Naatu Naatu, RRR has just received the Critics' Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song.

    RRR wins two Critics Choice Awards: SS Rajamouli thanks THESE women 

    Alia Bhatt reacted to a tweet on RRR.

    Sharing the tweet on her Instagram Stories, Alia wrote Monday morning, “Uffff what a beautiful morning.” RRR's Twitter handle had responded to a tweet by an American journalist Anne Thompson, “James Cameron admires RRR… LOVE YOUU SIRRR @JimCameron… #RRRMovie.” Anne's tweet read: “RRR wins best foreign film at CCA — every bit of awareness helps get more folks to watch it! I introed myself to S.S. Rajamouli and my tablemate Jim Cameron admires the movie too.”

    SS Rajamouli post winning Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu': "RRR Is Not Bollywood Film"

    The Twitter handle of Critics Choice Award shared a post, "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie- winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards."

    RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, received two Critics' Choice Awards. This is the film's second major award, after the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu last week. The film garnered five Critics Choice Award nominations, including best picture, director, foreign language film, song for Naatu Naatu, and visual effects.

    The film has already made the BAFTA Feature Awards longlist for 'film not in English language' and the Oscars shortlist for best music (original song). The film grossed the most money in India in 2022.

    The film RRR is based on the lives of two Telugu liberation warriors, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in significant roles and Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in supporting parts. Alia was Ram Charan's childhood friend and lover, and she played an important role in the tale.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 9:31 AM IST
