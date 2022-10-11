Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan birthday: Fans, stars celebrate it by attending special screening of his superhit films

    Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday today, on Tuesday, October 11. As he entered a new decade of his life, fans of the actor could not keep themselves away from visiting his residence ‘Jalsa’ at midnight. Many of them, along with stars from the Hindi film industry, attended the special screening of his superhit films at a theatre in Mumbai.

    Amitabh Bachchan 80th birthday Fans stars celebrate it by attending special screening of his superhit films drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 11, 2022, 9:56 AM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan, the ‘Shehenshah’ of Bollywood, has turned 80 today, on Tuesday, October 11. The legendary actor has a fan following like none other. He has been ruling over the box office for over 50 years now and does not know how to stop. Even at the age of 80, the actor has delivered at least three films this year – Runway 34, Jhund and the recently released film ‘Goodbye’. He is also shooting for the 14th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. With so much work, the actor has only proved that age cannot slow him down or his energy. And that is one of the biggest reasons why his fans love and adore him so much!

    It is no surprise that Amitabh Bachchan possible has the biggest fan following in the world, which is spread among not one or two, but generations of people. From kids to senior citizens, almost every movie buff is a fan of the actor. And if it is his birthday, you ought to see all his fans swarm outside his residence ‘Jalsa’ in Mumbai.

    ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan birthday: ‘Anand’ to ‘Silsila’, ‘Pink’, 11 films of Big B you must watch

    Fans gathered outside his residence 'Jalsa' in Mumbai, at midnight to wish the Bollywood megastar on his birthday. Amitabh Bachchan also did not disappoint his fans and surprised them by stepping out of his residence to thank them all. He greeted everyone by shaking their hands and after some time went inside the house again. During this, his fans looked very happy and ecstatic.

    But this is not the only place where Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday was celebrated. The three biggest national theatre chains in India have decided to celebrate the actor’s birthday in a special way. They are re-running some of his superhit films in the theatres once again. And who would not want to watch ‘Sholay’ or ‘Kaala Patthar’ on the silver screen again?

    ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan birthday: From lavish bungalows to fancy cars, here’s how rich Big B is

    One such special screening was organised at the PVR cinemas in Juhu on Monday night. The special screening was attended by several celebrities of the B-Town. Among those who attended the screening included the likes of Ananya Panday with her father Chunky Panday and soon-to-be-debutant Shanaya Kapoor with her father Sanjay Kapoor, among many others.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ponniyin Selvan I box office reports Collections for Mani Ratnam directorial drop once again drb

    Ponniyin Selvan: I box office: Collections for Mani Ratnam’s directorial, drop once again

    Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: A throwback to all the leading ladies that worked with Big B SUR

    Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: A throwback to all the leading ladies that worked with Big B

    Amitabh Bachchan: 'Drug dealer' fan to building temple to 'Jai Shri Amitabh' mantra - Things fans did for Big B RBA

    Amitabh Bachchan: 'Drug dealer' fan to building temple to 'Jai Shri Amitabh' mantra - Things fans did for Big

    Amitabh Bachchan birthday friends of Big B with whom his relations reportedly turned sour drb

    Amitabh Bachchan birthday: ‘friends’ of Big B with whom his relations reportedly turned ‘sour’

    DCW writes to Union minister Anurag Thakur demanding ouster of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss over #MeToo row AJR

    DCW writes to Union minister Anurag Thakur demanding ouster of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss over #MeToo row

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to unveil Ujjain Mahakal Lok know 8 interesting facts about it gcw

    PM Modi to unveil Ujjain’s Mahakal Lok; know 8 interesting facts about it

    WhatsApp increases group chat limit to 1024 participants for some users similar to Telegram gcw

    WhatsApp increases group chat limit to 1,024 participants for some users

    ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in West Bengal recruitment scam

    ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in West Bengal recruitment scam

    Hot pics Priyanka Chopra oozes glam in red plunging neckline bodycon dress steps out with hubby Nick Jonas drb

    Hot pics: Priyanka Chopra oozes glam in red plunging neckline bodycon dress; steps out with hubby Nick Jonas

    Delhi University admission 2022 First cut off list on October 18 choice filling window extended gcw

    Delhi University admission 2022: First cut-off list on October 18, choice filling window extended

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon