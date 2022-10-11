Amitabh Bachchan birthday: Fans, stars celebrate it by attending special screening of his superhit films

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday today, on Tuesday, October 11. As he entered a new decade of his life, fans of the actor could not keep themselves away from visiting his residence ‘Jalsa’ at midnight. Many of them, along with stars from the Hindi film industry, attended the special screening of his superhit films at a theatre in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan, the ‘Shehenshah’ of Bollywood, has turned 80 today, on Tuesday, October 11. The legendary actor has a fan following like none other. He has been ruling over the box office for over 50 years now and does not know how to stop. Even at the age of 80, the actor has delivered at least three films this year – Runway 34, Jhund and the recently released film ‘Goodbye’. He is also shooting for the 14th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. With so much work, the actor has only proved that age cannot slow him down or his energy. And that is one of the biggest reasons why his fans love and adore him so much!

It is no surprise that Amitabh Bachchan possible has the biggest fan following in the world, which is spread among not one or two, but generations of people. From kids to senior citizens, almost every movie buff is a fan of the actor. And if it is his birthday, you ought to see all his fans swarm outside his residence ‘Jalsa’ in Mumbai.

Fans gathered outside his residence 'Jalsa' in Mumbai, at midnight to wish the Bollywood megastar on his birthday. Amitabh Bachchan also did not disappoint his fans and surprised them by stepping out of his residence to thank them all. He greeted everyone by shaking their hands and after some time went inside the house again. During this, his fans looked very happy and ecstatic.

But this is not the only place where Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday was celebrated. The three biggest national theatre chains in India have decided to celebrate the actor’s birthday in a special way. They are re-running some of his superhit films in the theatres once again. And who would not want to watch ‘Sholay’ or ‘Kaala Patthar’ on the silver screen again?

One such special screening was organised at the PVR cinemas in Juhu on Monday night. The special screening was attended by several celebrities of the B-Town. Among those who attended the screening included the likes of Ananya Panday with her father Chunky Panday and soon-to-be-debutant Shanaya Kapoor with her father Sanjay Kapoor, among many others.