Jeen-yuhs: Ahead of Kanye West’s documentary release, makers drop new teaser

Image: Getty Images

The new Kanye West documentary ‘jeen-yuhs’ is all set to be released on Netflix in a matter of a few weeks only. Fans of Kanye West are eagerly waiting for this much-hyped documentary to be released on the streaming platform.

In the first installment of Kanye West’s documentary, the streaming platform Netflix has released a new trailer. In this, a young Kanye West has been shown; the installment has been named Ye - circa 'Through The Wire' era (2002). This recent drop from the makers have already shown the audience different shades of Kanye West’s personality.

As per the new teaser of the first installment, Kanye West has been shown as a young man wanting to start out his rapping career. Kanye West, in the early 2000s, emerged as one of the fresh hip hop producers and talent. It was during this period that he also went on to become one of the producers at Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records.

ALSO READ: Did Kanye West purposely buy a new house across Kim Kardashian's mansion?

In the trailer, Kanye West or Ye is seen in a music session with songwriter and collaborator. It shows Rhymefest throwing words at such as ‘Kanye; and ‘genius’ at him. Kanye West is heard saying in the video as to what Rhymefest and him get into an argument. The then 25-year-old Kanye West says to the camera that he felt Rhymefest disrespected him, adding that he (Rhymefest) tried to tell him that he was not a genius yet. To this, Rhymefest quips who is Kanye to call himself a genius? Upon hearing this, Kanye West lets out a smirk.

ALSO READ: Round-up 2021: Tom Holland to Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and more, 10 Hollywood stars that rocked the year

You can watch the teaser drama here:

Kanye West’s documentary will be released in three installements. The much-awaited documentary of the rapper is a brainchild of filmmakers Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons and Chike Ozah. The two filmmakers have worked tirelessly collection footages of Kanye West through his career from the younger days. Apart from his career, the documentary will also be used achieved videos from Kanye West’s 2020 UD presidential campaign as well as his mother, Donda West’s death.