  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jeen-yuhs: Ahead of Kanye West’s documentary release, makers drop new teaser

    The new teaser clip shows a young Kanye West, ahead of the documentary’s release on February 16.

    Hollywood Jeen yuhs Ahead of Kanye West documentary release makers drop new teaser drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 11, 2022, 1:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Image: Getty Images

    The new Kanye West documentary ‘jeen-yuhs’ is all set to be released on Netflix in a matter of a few weeks only. Fans of Kanye West are eagerly waiting for this much-hyped documentary to be released on the streaming platform.

    In the first installment of Kanye West’s documentary, the streaming platform Netflix has released a new trailer. In this, a young Kanye West has been shown; the installment has been named Ye - circa 'Through The Wire' era (2002). This recent drop from the makers have already shown the audience different shades of Kanye West’s personality.

    As per the new teaser of the first installment, Kanye West has been shown as a young man wanting to start out his rapping career. Kanye West, in the early 2000s, emerged as one of the fresh hip hop producers and talent. It was during this period that he also went on to become one of the producers at Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records.

    ALSO READ: Did Kanye West purposely buy a new house across Kim Kardashian's mansion?

    In the trailer, Kanye West or Ye is seen in a music session with songwriter and collaborator. It shows Rhymefest throwing words at such as ‘Kanye; and ‘genius’ at him. Kanye West is heard saying in the video as to what Rhymefest and him get into an argument. The then 25-year-old Kanye West says to the camera that he felt Rhymefest disrespected him, adding that he (Rhymefest) tried to tell him that he was not a genius yet. To this, Rhymefest quips who is Kanye to call himself a genius? Upon hearing this, Kanye West lets out a smirk.

    ALSO READ: Round-up 2021: Tom Holland to Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and more, 10 Hollywood stars that rocked the year

    You can watch the teaser drama here:

    Kanye West’s documentary will be released in three installements. The much-awaited documentary of the rapper is a brainchild of filmmakers Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons and Chike Ozah. The two filmmakers have worked tirelessly collection footages of Kanye West through his career from the younger days. Apart from his career, the documentary will also be used achieved videos from Kanye West’s 2020 UD presidential campaign as well as his mother, Donda West’s death.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2022, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lata Mangeshkar in hospital, tested COVID-19 positive; read details RCB

    BREAKING: Lata Mangeshkar in hospital, tested COVID-19 positive; read details

    Who is Bhavana Menon? 5 things her powerful social media post teaches us to fight injustice RCB

    Who is Bhavana Menon? 5 things her powerful social media post teaches us to fight injustice

    Here how Kendall Jenner reacted to trolls who criticized her sexy black dress RCB

    Here's how Kendall Jenner reacted to trolls who criticized her sexy black dress

    Javed Akhtar calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi security lapse an imaginary threat drb

    Javed Akhtar calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security lapse an ‘imaginary threat’?

    Hollywood Did Keanu Reeve book a private jet for friends co workers for The Matrix Resurrections Premiere Find out drb

    Did Keanu Reeve book a private jet for friends, co-workers for 'The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere? Find out

    Recent Stories

    Why is Sharad Pawar chairing Maharashtra govt meetings BJP slams MVA, Uddhav

    'Why is Sharad Pawar holding meetings with Maharashtra ministers?' BJP cites impropriety

    Ex Karnataka Minister Revanna took part in Congress Padayatra tests positive for COVID gcw

    Ex-Karnataka Minister Revanna, took part in Congress Padayatra, tests positive for COVID

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya to Rashid Khan - Top early bird picks for Ahmedabad after BCCI nod-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya to Rashid Khan - Top early bird picks for Ahmedabad after BCCI nod

    Signal CEO Moxie Marlinspike steps down WhatsApp co founder to take over as interim CEO gcw

    Signal CEO Moxie Marlinspike steps down, WhatsApp co-founder to take over as interim CEO

    As COVID surge in Delhi private offices to have work from home yoga classes for COVID patients gcw

    As COVID surge in Delhi, private offices to have work from home, yoga classes for COVID patients

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon