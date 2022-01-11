  • Facebook
    Did Keanu Reeve book a private jet for friends, co-workers for 'The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere? Find out

    Known for his generosity, Keanu Reeves reportedly booked a private jet for his friends, family and co-workers for the film’s premiere in San Francisco.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 11, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
    Image: Getty Images

    It is no secret that Keanu Reeves is known in the film industry for being selfless and generous. Whether it is about gifting a Rolex watch to the stunt team of ‘John Wick 4’ to presenting a Harley Davidson motorcycle for the crew of ‘Matrix Reloaded’, Keanu has generously doled out gifts for his crew members. This selfless act of Keanu has continued with his latest release’ The Matrix Resurrections’ as well.

    Per the media reports, Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves booked a private jet for his team members, friends and family to San Francisco for them to attend the premiere of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. The premiere was held on December 18, last year.

    Not just a private jet, but Keanu Reeves pulled out an all-expense trip to San Francisco for his team members, family and friends. Keanu had invited everyone including his publicist, manager and agents, to attend the premiere. The bills for the hotel accommodations, private jet as well as the premiere’s tickets were all reportedly footed by the actor himself. This is so because Keanu wanted everyone to feel like a part of the movie. He also reportedly kept an after-premiere brunch for all those that he had invited.

    ALSO READ: The Matrix Resurrections to have a sequel? Here's what Keanu Reeves has to say

    A media report also quoted Chad Stahelski on Keanu Reeves generosity. Chad previously played Keanu’s stunt double in the ‘Matrix’ trilogy and has also directed him ‘John Wick’ in all four instalments. In a report, Chad said that Keanu is “incredibly generous”, adding that everyone from his martial art trainers to hair and make-up crew was all present at the premiere.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra slams publication for calling her ‘The Wife of Nick Jonas’; here is what happened

    Keanu Reeves, too, responded to often being called the “generous” one. When he was asked as to why he rolled out the entire trip, the actor, in his full simplicity, said that it’s great to share experiences and lives together. No wonder that this humble man is not only loved for his brilliant acting but also for his generosity.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
