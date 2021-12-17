  • Facebook
    Priyanka Chopra slams publication for calling her ‘The Wife of Nick Jonas’; here is what happened

    First Published Dec 17, 2021, 3:37 PM IST
    A media outlet was slammed by Priyanka Chopra for calling her 'Nick Jonas' wife, ignoring her own identity, Sharing a screenshot of the outlet's article, Priyanka Chopra asked why does this still happen to women.

    Priyanka Chopra slams publication for calling her The Wife of Nick Jonas here is what happened drb

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Global star Priyanka Chopra has slammed a media outlet for calling her the ‘wife’ of Nick Jonas, ignoring her own identity.

    Priyanka Chopra slams publication for calling her The Wife of Nick Jonas here is what happened drb

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    The actor shared a few screenshots from the article on her Instagram account, mentioning that despite promoting one of the most iconic films, she was being referred to as ‘the wife of Nick Jonas’.

    Priyanka Chopra slams publication for calling her The Wife of Nick Jonas here is what happened drb

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra has also tagged her husband, Nick Jonas, in the post. The ‘Sky is Pink’ actor also questioned if she should add her IMDB link in her Instagram bio.

    ALSO READ: Nick Jonas will return to ‘The Voice’? Has Ariana Grande REPLACED him? Here is what we know

    Priyanka Chopra slams publication for calling her The Wife of Nick Jonas here is what happened drb

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Priyanka further wrote how such a thing continues to happen to a woman (referring to women being recognised only by their husband’s identity and not of their own).

    Priyanka Chopra slams publication for calling her The Wife of Nick Jonas here is what happened drb

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    The actress is presently busy with the promotions of her upcoming Hollywood project ‘The Matrix Resurrection’. The film is the fourth instalment of the famous ‘Matrix’ franchise.

    ALSO READ: Paris Hilton reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s fitted dress; here is what she said

    Priyanka Chopra slams publication for calling her The Wife of Nick Jonas here is what happened drb

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Recently, Priyanka Chopra in an international interview had spoken about how Nick Jonas is excited for her film ‘The Matrix Resurrection’, adding that he may or may not brag about her role to his friends.

    Priyanka Chopra slams publication for calling her The Wife of Nick Jonas here is what happened drb

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    In ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, Priyanka Chopra will be seen playing the character ‘Sati’. Speaking about the character that she will be playing and the preparations that have gone behind it for her to prepare, she said in an interview that a lot of focus was put on her character since she will be essaying the character of a little girl who was shown in the last movie and has grown up in the coming part.

    Priyanka Chopra slams publication for calling her The Wife of Nick Jonas here is what happened drb

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    The Matrix Resurrections features actor Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen 11ad also, of course, Priyanka Chopra. The actors have played the roles of Neo, Tiffany alias Trinity, Agent Smith, The Analyst, Morpheus, and Sati, respectively. Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Sati’ meets Keanu Reeves' Neo in Mobile Avenue. Priyanka’s character is in exile.

