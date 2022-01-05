Tom Felton gets back to his ‘Draco Malfoy’ avatar; see what he did latest

Actor Tom Felton continues to remind his fans of his famous character ‘Draco Malfoy’. The actor left a comment on Oliver Phelps’s (one of the twins who played Fred and George Weasley) post that reflected upon Tom’s ‘Draco’ side.

Fans of the Harry Potter series are still in the coma of the 20th-anniversary special reunion episode that was aired on January 01. The wizardry movie’s first instalment was released two decades ago. Thus, the reunion special episode was not only special for the cast and crew of the film but also for the Potterheads. The episode saw the comeback of its stars – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Evanna Lynch and Tom Felton, among others.

Other than the Harry gang coming back together, there were some editing errors that tickled the audiences in the funniest ways. During the special episode, there were incidences wherein the actors were misidentified.

One such incident was related to Emma Watson. While showing the flashback photo of Emma Watson, the makers mistakenly showed Emma Roberts’ childhood picture. This was very well-acknowledged by the producers of the reunion episode.

Another incident involved Oliver Phelps and James Phelps, the two Weasley twins - Fred and George, who were elder brothers of Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) in the franchise. Pictures of the twin brothers were also identified incorrectly. The names of the two brothers were mistakenly changed with each other, and Oliver Phelps was quick in noticing this error.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Oliver Phelps highlighted the error wherein his twin brother James Phelps was identified as ‘Oliver’ and vice-versa. Sharing a screenshot of the same, Oliver wrote how after so many years, someone took revenge with the twin Weasley brothers for all the pranks they carried out as their characters were famous for fictional fanatics.

But the show was stolen by one comment that came from none other than ‘Draco Malfoy’. Actor Tom Felton, the Slytherin bad boy, took to the comments section on Oliver Phelps’s post. Tom said that it was his act, adding emojis which meant Slytherin is better than Gryffindor. He also used the hashtag #weaslebee. Neville Longbottom, played by Matthew Lewis, also added to the comment. However, his was rather straightforward.

Check out the post and the comments here: