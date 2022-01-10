Actor Dwayne Hickman, popularly known for his role of ‘Dobie Gillis’, passes away at 87

Image: Getty

Hollywood actor Dwayne Hickman breathed his last on Sunday, January 09. Hickman was an exceptional actor and a network TV executive, however, he will forever be fondly remembered as ‘Dobie Gillis’ by a generation of baby boomers.

Dwayne Hickman succumbed to complications caused due to Parkinson's disease on Sunday at his residence in Los Angeles, United States of America. The veteran actor was surrounded by his family members when he breathed his last and passed away in peace.

The 87-year-old actor, David Hickman, had an exceptional career. He did not only appear in television shows and movies, but he also had a successful career as a publicist. However, despite donning numerous hats in his professional life, Hickman was always best known for his role of ‘Dobie Gillis’.

When US’s former President, Bill Clinton, was the governor of Arkansas, he had met Dwayne Hickman. Upon seeing the actor, President Clinton quipped in excitement saying he grew up with ‘Dobie Gillis’ – that was the popularity Hickman lived all through his life.

During an interview in 2003, when Dwayne Hickman had organised an exhibition of his artwork (yes, he was an established painter as well) in St Louis, he said how happy he was to meet ‘baby boomers’ who would remember him for being ‘Dobie Gillis’.

His charm of being ‘Dobie Gillis’ was such that his autobiography was titled ‘Forever Dobie’. The autobiography was co-written by him and his wife, Joan Roberts Hickman; it was published in the year 1995.

On the personal front, Dwayne Hickman had three marriages throughout his life. He was first married to Carol Christensen. They were married from 1963 to 1972. Five years after his first marriage, Hickman got married to Joanne Papile from 1977 to 81. His third marriage was with Joan Roberts. Hickman married Joan in the year 1983. Hickman is survived by his wife, Joan. Meanwhile, Hickman had a son, John, from his first wedding and another son, Albert, from his third wife.