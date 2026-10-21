Disney+ and Hulu have officially greenlit a reboot of the musical series 'Glee'. Original creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have written a new script and have contacted about 10 original cast members about returning.

Script Development and Creator Involvement While specific casting information has not yet been announced, Murphy recently shared details about the script's development in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, as cited by Variety. “Well, funny you ask, because I just finished the script an hour ago,” Murphy said, adding, “We have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something.” Original Cast Members Contacted Murphy added that he has already reached out to original cast members. “I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members,” Murphy told, adding, “It’s very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.” Cast Reactions Original cast member Lea Michele expressed openness to returning, telling E! News, “I love ‘Glee.’ I will always love ‘Glee.’ I love Ryan Murphy. It just holds such a special place in my heart for me… I will follow Ryan wherever he goes.” Meanwhile, cast member Chris Colfer noted to Bustle that a revival would be complex following the passing of Naya Rivera, but acknowledged, “I do know that Glee fans would probably come after me with pitchforks and jazz hands if I said no.” Premiere Date Awaited Disney has not yet shared additional details or a targeted premiere date for the new series.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Disney+ and Hulu have officially greenlit a reboot of the hit musical dramedy series 'Glee', with the project set to be produced by 20th Television. The original series, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, premiered on Fox in 2009 and ran for six seasons until 2015. It followed a group of high school show choir members in Lima, Ohio, addressing topics such as sexuality, race, disability, and mental health while covering popular songs. The official social media handle of Hulu announced the show's renewal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glee (@gleeofficial)While specific casting information has not yet been announced, Murphy recently shared details about the script's development in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, as cited by Variety. “Well, funny you ask, because I just finished the script an hour ago,” Murphy said, adding, “We have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something.”Murphy added that he has already reached out to original cast members. “I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members,” Murphy told, adding, “It’s very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.”Original cast member Lea Michele expressed openness to returning, telling E! News, “I love ‘Glee.’ I will always love ‘Glee.’ I love Ryan Murphy. It just holds such a special place in my heart for me… I will follow Ryan wherever he goes.” Meanwhile, cast member Chris Colfer noted to Bustle that a revival would be complex following the passing of Naya Rivera, but acknowledged, “I do know that Glee fans would probably come after me with pitchforks and jazz hands if I said no.”Disney has not yet shared additional details or a targeted premiere date for the new series.