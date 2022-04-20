Here's what Aamir Khan doing this summer; check out his latest pictures with son Azad

Aamir Khan is seen enjoying mango with his son Azad; actor shared some pictures on his social media page, take a look

Aamir Khan, the most versatile actor in India of his time, swept the internet by storm with an adorable photo of him and his son, Azad, having a mango binge.

The father-son combo went on an Aam binge, digging into a plateful with both hands - a unique image for Aamir Khan fans to experience the actor and his kid in an intimate moment. Taking its social media, Aamir Khan Productions wrote in the caption, " Have you treated yourself and your family with some 🥭 yet?

Looking at the wholesome visual of the superstar, fans can't stop gushing and showering the father-son duo with love. Taking to his Aamir Khan Productions Instagram account, the superstar shared photographs of himself and Azad conversing and enjoying the king of fruits. The actor is dressed casually in a tee and pants, while Azad is dressed casually in a grey tee and shorts.

Aamir and Azad appeared to be in for a pleasant Summer afternoon with the delectable king of fruits, with a platter full of mangoes.

Aamir was recently spotted with influencer Ruhee Dosani and her family, celebrating Baisakhi. Fans were interested after a video of Aamir eating lassi and halwa while dancing to Dhol Jageero Da went popular on social media.

In recent weeks, the celebrity has been spending time with his family. Aamir previously told News18 that he regrets not spending enough time with his family amid his work and initiatives.

Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is a remake of Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan and will be released on August 12, 2022.