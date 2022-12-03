Here's how Sharon Stone reacted when she saw Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to her; watch video

Shah Rukh Khan's celebrity is without bounds. At the Red Sea International Film Festival, Hollywood actress Sharon Stone was photographed gushing over King Khan as she sat next to him.

The King Khan has followers all over the world, and wherever he travels, people are captivated by his charisma and humility. After winding up his Dunki filming schedule in Saudi Arabia, he recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival, where he left Hollywood actress Sharon Stone fangirling over him.

Shah Rukh Khan can be seen being sought out by the presenter in the audience in the internet footage that has gone viral. When she notices him, the host requests that Shah Rukh appear, and the King Khan gladly complies. The celebrity stands up from his chair to see Sharon staring at him in shock.

Sharon's jaw drops when she learns Shah Rukh Khan is seated next to her at the event. She couldn't stop cheering and mouthing, "Oh My God," as SRK waved and grinned as he welcomed everyone. Shah Rukh spotted her reaction and bent down to kiss her on her cheek.

The Hollywood actress was wearing a beige dress with black gloves on her hands. She clutched her chest as she screamed while sitting in her chair.

Twitter users couldn't help but comment on Sharon's response to seeing Shah Rukh Khan, and many people felt that given his alluring presence and aura, they really couldn't complain.

Shah Rukh and Kajol attended the Red Sea Feature Festival since the opening film was their smash hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In one of the videos, SRK can be seen singing Kajol the Tujhe Dekha Toh song from DDLJ. He also gave Kajol his well-known phrase from Baazigar.

Additionally, SRK was given a special award at the Red Sea Film Festival.

