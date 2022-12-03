Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how Sharon Stone reacted when she saw Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to her; watch video

    Shah Rukh Khan's celebrity is without bounds. At the Red Sea International Film Festival, Hollywood actress Sharon Stone was photographed gushing over King Khan as she sat next to him.

    Here's how Sharon Stone reacted when she saw Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to her; watch video RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 9:25 AM IST

    The King Khan has followers all over the world, and wherever he travels, people are captivated by his charisma and humility. After winding up his Dunki filming schedule in Saudi Arabia, he recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival, where he left Hollywood actress Sharon Stone fangirling over him.

    Shah Rukh Khan can be seen being sought out by the presenter in the audience in the internet footage that has gone viral. When she notices him, the host requests that Shah Rukh appear, and the King Khan gladly complies. The celebrity stands up from his chair to see Sharon staring at him in shock.

    Also Read: Action-packed 'Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny' trailer finally out | WATCH

    Sharon's jaw drops when she learns Shah Rukh Khan is seated next to her at the event. She couldn't stop cheering and mouthing, "Oh My God," as SRK waved and grinned as he welcomed everyone. Shah Rukh spotted her reaction and bent down to kiss her on her cheek.

    Also Read: Cirkus trailer: Ranveer Singh turns electric man in Rohit Shetty's comedy-drama

    The Hollywood actress was wearing a beige dress with black gloves on her hands. She clutched her chest as she screamed while sitting in her chair. 

    Twitter users couldn't help but comment on Sharon's response to seeing Shah Rukh Khan, and many people felt that given his alluring presence and aura, they really couldn't complain.

    Shah Rukh and Kajol attended the Red Sea Feature Festival since the opening film was their smash hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In one of the videos, SRK can be seen singing Kajol the Tujhe Dekha Toh song from DDLJ. He also gave Kajol his well-known phrase from Baazigar.

    Additionally, SRK was given a special award at the Red Sea Film Festival.
     

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2022, 9:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Action packed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer finally out watch vma

    Action-packed 'Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny' trailer finally out | WATCH

    Sunny Leone on Urfi Javed aka Uorfi's outfit choices; here's what she said RBA

    Sunny Leone on Urfi Javed aka Uorfi's outfit choices; here's what she said

    Cirkus trailer: Ranveer Singh turns electric man in Rohit Shetty's comedy-drama; Deepika Padukone makes special appearance

    Cirkus trailer: Ranveer Singh turns electric man in Rohit Shetty's comedy-drama

    Enforcement Directorate question Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi in Rs 200 crore extortion case AJR

    Enforcement Directorate question Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi in Rs 200 crore extortion case

    Raataan Lambiyaan' singer Jubin Nautiyal sustain multiple injuries in accident; hospitalised RBA

    'Raataan Lambiyaan' singer Jubin Nautiyal sustain multiple injuries in accident; hospitalised

    Recent Stories

    Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

    Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

    India is a part of me Google CEO Sundar Pichai awarded with Padma Bhushan AJR

    'India is a part of me': Google CEO Sundar Pichai awarded with Padma Bhushan

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, BFC vs ATKMB: Bengaluru FC in a tricky tie against ATK Mohun Bagan at home-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC in a tricky tie against ATK Mohun Bagan at home

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, CFC vs HFC preview: Hyderabad FC aims to return to winning ways against Chennaiyin FC after winless run-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC aims to return to winning ways against Chennaiyin FC after winless run

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, CFC vs HFC: We must execute our plans well to exploit Hyderabad FC struggle - Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'We must execute our plans well to exploit Hyderabad's struggle' - Chennaiyin head coach Brdaric

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon