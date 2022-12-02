Cirkus trailer: Ranveer Singh turns electric man in Rohit Shetty's comedy-drama

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranveer Singh has gone all out for Rohit Shetty's forthcoming movie, Cirkus. Everyone was surprised by the trailer because of the retro vibe of the film starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. Deepika Padukone has a cameo too

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 2:48 PM IST

    With his newest movie, Ranveer Singh is ready to captivate the audience. A typical Bollywood masala movie, the Rohit Shetty-directed picture also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, and Pooja Hegde. The 1982 Hindi film "Angoor," which was itself a rough version of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy of Errors," served as the basis for the movie. Both Ranveer and Varun will play dual roles.

    As the trailer of Cirkus has finally been released! And guess what? Deepika Padukone has a cameo at the end of the trailer! There have long been rumours that Deepika will appear in Cirkus. Now that her cameo has been confirmed, In one scene after the teaser, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen dancing heartily to a track from the movie. She may be seen flawlessly executing every dance step while dressed in a vibrant pink ethnic ensemble.

    Cirkus trailer: Deepika Padukone makes special appearance with Ranveer Singh; Her ‘wink’ leaves fans in frenzy

     The actress made a stunning entrance and can be seen winking before starting to dance. Her "wink" has caused a fan breakdown.


    Fans have waited for long to see India's last true-blue superstar in an out-and-out comedic role. The trailer exceeds all expectations and more. From his impeccable comic timing to his witty and hilarious twin act with amazing voice modulation, Ranveer has nailed every beat of this madcap comedy of confusion. As usual, in a full ensemble, the actor stands out in every frame with his lovable and quirky double role. 

    Headlining a carnival of laughs, emotions and romance, Ranveer surely has a winner on his hands as he brings family audiences back to theatres this festive season. 

    Set in the simpler times of the 60s, Cirkus features an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar amongst others. The film also has special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn. 

    Cirkus releases in theatres on December 23rd. Post this, Ranveer Singh also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar and a host of big upcoming projects.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
